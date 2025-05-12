Kayleigh McEnany Underwent a Prevantative Double Mastectomy, but How Is She Now? Kayleigh McEnany's health seems to be in good shape. By Joseph Allen Published May 12 2025, 2:48 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kayleighmcenany

After serving as Donald Trump's press secretary during his first term, Kayleigh McEnany has moved on to a career with Fox News. In her post White House years, Kayleigh has been open about her struggles with cancer and even explained that she had a preventative double mastectomy.

Given how focused she has been on her health in the years since leaving the White House, here's what we know about Kayleigh's current health status.

What is Kayleigh McEnany's health status?

All indications are that Kayleigh is healthy today. Back in 2021, she wrote in her book about her decision to have an elective double mastectomy because of the risk of breast cancer. "I grew up knowing that my family had a history of breast cancer. Eight women in my family—mostly aunts and cousins on my mom’s side—had been plagued with this horrible illness. Some were even in their young twenties," she wrote.

She said that her mother had elected to have a mastectomy, and she revealed that she had tested positive for the BRCA2 gene that makes it overwhelmingly likely you'll be diagnosed with breast cancer. Kayleigh then described a number of times when she had cancer scares after explaining that she made the decision not to have a mastectomy initially, in part because she was single at the time.

After six months of marriage, though, she decided to have a double mastectomy in 2018. "I’d like to think I’m strong, but my strength is enveloped in fear, a fear that is assuaged by women who have made this same decision. Women like Angelina Jolie, who wrote about her decision to have a preventative mastectomy," she wrote at the time." And women like my mother, who boldly took this step without hesitation. Their strength has become my own."

Kayleigh has been healthy ever since.

Although Kayleigh doesn't discuss her health every day, it seems likely that she has been relatively healthy ever since. She is still posting regularly about President Trump and Fox News, and it doesn't seem like there is any reason to be particularly concerned about her health. The most challenging health scare of her life occurred because of a gene she inherited, and she took all the necessary steps to prevent it from becoming a real problem in her life.

"To this day, I still have women come up to me and say how much that speech meant to them. Some with breast cancer. Some have genetic mutations," she wrote at the time. "Every story is unique. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. As women, we fight this fight together."