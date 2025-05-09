Donald Trump Appoints a Former 'RHONJ' Star to the Holocaust Museum Board She may be a surprising pick at first glance, but this 'RHONJ' appointee actually has some professional chops in her new position. By Ivy Griffith Published May 9 2025, 10:17 a.m. ET Source: MEGA, YouTube / @Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County

When President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025 to serve out his second term in office, he brought chaos and uncertainty with him. The business mogul and president always promised that he would hire "the best people" and claimed that he was the best because he knew who to hire. However, his second administration would seem to challenge that claim.

Trump has trotted out a number of nominees for a variety of positions, each more seemingly bizarrely unsuited to their nominated position than the one before them, with some having little to no experience in their intended roles. That being said, one person who he named to serve on the board of the Holocaust Museum may be a surprising pick at first glance, but makes more sense upon further examination. As Trump appoints yet another reality star to a position of power, here's what we know about his former RHONJ star Holocaust Museum pick.

Trump appoints a former 'RHONJ' star to the board of the Holocaust Museum.

Joining Trump's cast of reality stars and controversy peddlers is Siggy Flicker, a former Real Housewives of New Jersey and VH1's Why Am I Still Single?! star. Trump announced her appointment to the Holocaust Museum board on May 7, 2025, with a characteristic post on Truth Social. He wrote that the board would include Siggy, along with several additional board members.

These new board members, Trump concluded, "are all strong supporters of Israel, and will ensure we, NEVER FORGET." The president drew criticism in late April 2025 after removing a number of board members, including Doug Emhoff, husband to former Vice President Kamala Harris, according to NPR. Whether the firings were an attempt at retaliation or just an attempt to clear the board to install his own people out of loyalty reward remains anyone's guess, but why did he choose Siggy?

Siggy has long been an outspoken pro-Israel supporter, speaking out on Jewish rights and issues for most of her public career, per her social media. In a 2020 interview with the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, Siggy shared that her father's passion for Jewish history and championing Jewish causes helped inspire her dedication. So while her former spot on RHONJ might raise eyebrows, she's not the most unusual pick on Trump's long list of surprising nominees.

Siggy has some questionable connections.

Yet Siggy does have some connections that have concerned people on social media. For one, her stepson Tyler Campanella was arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Campanella was arrested in April 2024, and The Washington Post reports that Siggy shared a photo of her stepson inside of the Capitol on that fateful day, captioning her post, "I love patriots so much. Stay safe Tyler. We love you." Campanella pled guilty to trespassing, disorderly conduct, and demonstrating in a restricted building, per The Washington Post, although he was pardoned when Trump offered the blanket pardon for those arrested on Jan. 6.

While Siggy seems focused on her role at the Holocaust Museum board and how it will further her dedication to Jewish causes, many are worried that Trump has once again elevated someone who is connected to a Jan. 6 insurrectionist.