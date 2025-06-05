Kylie Jenner Broke the Internet Again, This Time by Discussing Her “Perfect” Boob Job "Silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! Hope this helps lol." By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 5 2025, 6:35 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kyliejenner

The Hulu star graced a fan with the secret sauce to her iconic cleavage on TikTok. Here's the details on Kylie's boob job.

Kylie Jenner's shared the details of her boob job with a TikTok influencer.

On June 2, 2025, TikTok influencer Rachel Leary (@rachleary) posted a call-to-action for Kylie's breast augmentation formula. The first video included text that read, "Shooting my shot, Ms. Kylie, please share," as she asked the beauty mogul what her secret is and promised she and her followers would handle the tea with care.

"Girl, please, can you just tell us?" Rachel asked Kylie on-camera, adding, "My followers? Lovely. Safe space on here. Please can you just tell me/us/anyone interested what it is you asked for when you had your boobs done?" She continued saying how Kylie has the exact type of boobs she's want for herself, deeming it the "most perfect, natural-looking boob job ever. They’re still big, but whatever way you had the implants — if they are implants or if you had fat transfer — to me, it is perfection."

Rachel mentioned she wasn't sure if Kylie would respond to her post. The following day, her boob muse proved she had time that day and commented her exact measurements and the name of her plastic surgeon, Dr. Garth Fisher. Yas queen! "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle," Kylie told Rachel and her followers. "Silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! Hope this helps lol."

Not only did the mom of two's advice break the internet, TMZ reported Dr. Fisher's office received an influx of calls from potential clients. A source told the outlet that the office received "upwards of 150 calls a day" and counting people specifically asking for their version of Kylie's breasts. The office reportedly completely changed its scheduling procedure to manage Dr. Fisher's instant popularity.

@rachleary Replying to @Kylie Jenner this is why she’s for the girls 🩷 love u thank u ♬ Bad boy piece of information - .

Kylie's helpful comment came after she had previously kept mum about getting her boobs done. She revealed in a 2023 episode of The Kardashians that she had work done on her breasts while pregnant with her first child, Stormi Webster, and resented them as her body began to change due to childbirth. "I got my breasts done before Stormi," Kylie told her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou. "Within six months of having Stormi—not thinking I would have a child when I was 20. They were still healing."