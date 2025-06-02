All About Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s Relationship Timeline Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner initially sparked dating rumors back in 2023. By Danielle Jennings Published June 2 2025, 2:16 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It can be hard to keep up with the ins and outs of celebrity relationships, as they often change course as often as the next red carpet appearance. If Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are your current celebrity ‘ship of choice, then you may want to know the timeline of their relationship.

Timothee and Kylie initially sparked dating rumors back in 2023, however it would be almost two years before the pair made their official red carpet debut in 2025.

Here's what we know about Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship timeline.

In January 2023, Timothee and Kylie were seen interacting while attending Paris Fashion Week, specifically the Jean Paul Gaultier runway show. Fans noted the two looked comfortable with each other, but no dating rumors circulated. Just a few months later, in April 2023, a source told PEOPLE that Timothee and Kylie were “hanging out and getting to know each other.” Around the same time, TMZ reported that Kylie’s Range Rover was parked in his driveway.

A few days later in April, the source told PEOPLE a bit more about the nature of the pair’s relationship. "She is getting to know him," the source said at the time. "Kylie is having fun. After years of back and forth with Travis [Scott], she just wants to date without any pressure." They also added that Timothee and Kylie would “hang out every week,” but they were “not serious.”

Things heated up between them later in 2023 when they appeared publicly as a couple.

In September 2023, fans got what they had been waiting for when Timothee and Kylie were spotted kissing at the Los Angeles stop at SoFi Stadium for Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour. This marked the first time that the two were publicly together as a couple.

An inside source told PEOPLE at the time that their relationship was “fun and uncomplicated,” adding that “they have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy. He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids. He is charming, very loving, and protective of Kylie. She likes that he is a private guy.”

They made other public appearances together throughout 2023, including attending New York Fashion Week, the U.S. Open, the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards, a taping of Saturday Night Live, and the premiere of Wonka.

From January 2024 to present, the couple became more public.

Timothee and Kylie attended their first major Hollywood award show, attending the Golden Globes together in January 2024. They were spotted kissing at their table inside the event but did not walk the red carpet together. By August of that year, Timothee and Kylie went off on a romantic getaway to the Bahamas to celebrate Kylie’s birthday. A source shared with PEOPLE at the time that the two were “very serious.”

"It was a nice break for her. She's incredibly happy with him. She's never been in love like this before. He's great for her," the source told the outlet. "Her family loves him. He's so discreet and always has her back. He's very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves."

