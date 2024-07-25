Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Does Timothée Chalamet Sing in the Bob Dylan Movie? "There were also moments where it felt like something was getting channeled," director James Mangold said. By Melissa Willets Published Jul. 25 2024, 4:09 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

No one would dispute that Timothée Chalamet is an immensely talented actor. From his impressive turns in Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird, to his winning performances in Beautiful Boy and Dune, we're always buying what Timothée is selling on screen.

But does he sing? Well, the trailer for the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown dropped in July 2024 and features a lengthy scene of the actor singing on stage, sounding uncannily similar to Bob himself. Fans immediately wondered if Timothée can really sing — or if the voice we hear in the film is someone else's. Here's what we know about whether Timothée Chalamet can sing.

So, does Timothée Chalamet sing?

Fans may recall that Timothée's turn as the iconic singer is not his first role that involved using musicality. The star successfully crooned his way through Wonka and now, we can rest assured that the A-lister is really singing in A Complete Unknown, as confirmed by Forbes.

Director James Mangold personally verified that the star of his highly-anticipated film, set for a December 2024 release, is singing instead of simply lip-synching to Bob's voice, telling Collider, "Of course!"

James also told Rolling Stone, "And there were also moments where it felt like something was getting channeled. I don’t mean in mimicry. I mean in feeling."

Timothée Chalamet took the job of playing Bob Dylan very seriously — especially the singing element.

Timothée previously shared that he was working with vocal and movement coaches to nail Bob's unique tone and quality, and in fact, looked to Austin Butler's portrayal of Elvis Presley in Elvis for inspiration. "I just saw the way [Austin] committed to it all — and realized I needed to step it up," he said in 2023 as he prepared for the film.

Timothée's vocal coach, Eric Vetro, shared more insight into how the star was approaching taking on such an iconic role. "He does everything with such a playful air, but there's always that core of real seriousness where he is gonna nail it," Eric said about his famous client.

"It's taking on all the characteristics of Dylan's voice and his mannerisms and his speech patterns, and bringing that into the music — so that when you hear Timothée do the music, what you're really getting is the essence of Bob Dylan," the vocal coach, who also worked with Austin, added. "You're not getting an impersonation of him. It's breathing new life into that voice that we know so well."

WHY DOES TIMOTHEE CHALAMET FR SING LIKE BOB DYLAN?!? Im gonna die bro I keep watching the one released clip — Sophia¹ 🧸✮⋆˙🍉 (@MV33rstappen) July 25, 2024

Many fans are impressed by Timothée Chalamet's singing.

Upon the clip for A Complete Unknown dropping, scores of fans collectively agreed that Timothée is going to hit out of the park in this movie. In fact, there's already early Oscar buzz surrounding this performance.