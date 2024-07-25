Home > Entertainment > Music Bob Dylan Has Amassed an Impressive Net Worth Thanks to His Long Career in Music Bob Dylan released his first studio album in 1962. By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 25 2024, Published 12:17 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Whether you went through your Bob Dylan phase in high school or you still admire his breadth of work today, it's hard to deny his reach as an influential musician. But what is Bob Dylan's net worth? Although he is known for his music, Dylan has also published numerous books and he is known as a poet and artist too. Needless to say, there are multiple streams of revenue that he has managed to acquire over the years.

In addition to work that Dylan has done himself, there have been multiple biopics made in his name as well, which only adds to the amount of money he has made over the course of his decades-long career in the entertainment industry. In 2007, I'm Not There was released with multiple people playing various versions of Dylan throughout his career. And A Complete Unknown was announced for a December 2024 release, starring Timothée Chalamet as Dylan.

What is Bob Dylan's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, thanks to his career and standing as an influential musical artist, Dylan is worth an estimated $500 million. That could also be because, in 2020, Dylan sold the publishing rights to his entire music catalog to Universal Music Publishing Group for what was estimated at the time to be a deal of more than $300 million.

Then, in 2022, Dylan sold the recording rights to his music to Sony Music for at least $150 million. Over the course of his career, Dylan made more than 40 studio albums and he has almost always been on tour with what is aptly called his Never Ending Tour. He was also named one of Time's Most Important People of the Century in 1999.

What did Bob Dylan say about the movies about him?

Because Dylan is not listed as a producer on either of the main two movies that were made about him, there are questions about how he feels he was depicted. When he was asked by Rolling Stone in 2012 if he liked the movie, which serves as an unconventional biopic, he said he thought it was "all right" and he admired the director's vision.

"Do you think that the director was worried that people would understand it or not? I don't think he cared one bit," Dylan told the outlet at the time. "I just think he wanted to make a good movie. I thought it looked good, and those actors were incredible."