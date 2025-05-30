Inside Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman’s Relationship Timeline and Their Romance The two initially sparked dating rumors back in March when they joined a TikTok trend of shooting their shot at each other By Danielle Jennings Published May 30 2025, 2:59 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Celebrity relationships can run the gamut from well-kept secrets that take fans by surprise, are they or aren’t rumors and speculation, or flirty confirmations that officially provide answers, and athletes Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman have been a bit of all of the above.

Ben is a professional tennis player who has taken his talent and skills to competition at tournaments such as the U.S. Open and the French Open. Meanwhile, Trinity (daughter of basketball legend Dennis Rodman), is a National Women’s League Soccer star and 2024 Olympic gold medalist.

Here's what we know about Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman’s relationship timeline.

The two initially sparked dating rumors back in March 2025 when they joined a TikTok trend of shooting their shot at each other, which means approaching someone romantically. Trinity followed up the flirty video with a comment on Ben’s Instagram that read, “Shooters shoot I guess.”

Just a few weeks later, Ben and Trinity made their relationship Instagram official with a photo posted to his account on March 17. In April, Trinity was on hand to cheer him on as he played at the Munich Open, according to Yahoo! News.

What has the couple said about their relationship?

After going public online with their relationship, Ben addressed the reaction in an interview with the New York Post. “I feel like, you know, posting your girlfriend on Instagram is a more normal thing,” he said.

“I guess because of who it is, is why people went nuts a little bit. But yeah, kinda crazy how much it did blow up … and I realized, ‘Wow, people care about my life that much.’ But yeah, [we’re] happy for sure.”

He continued, adding, “It’s been great, obviously. I guess I didn’t think it would blow up as much as it did. That’s not why I did it." As for Trinity, she has referred to Ben as her “safety blanket” on social media and assured fans that despite her romance with a fellow athlete, she is still focused on her own career and “not just being a WAG.”

Did tennis star Frances Tiafoe set up Ben and Trinity to date?

Contrary to what the tennis star previously said in a TikTok video, Ben confirmed to the New York Post that, no, Francis is not responsible for setting them up, but he and Trinity are very close friends with him. “Tiafoe had nothing to do with it,” he told the outlet. “He’s taking credit, [saying] ‘Oh, yeah, I put them together. I was like Danny Ainge.’ He’s a liar,” he added through laughter. “He’s trying to make it about himself. It’s not about him, but that’s funny."

