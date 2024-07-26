Distractify
U.S. National Soccer Star Trinity Rodman's Last Name Is No Coincidence

Athleticism is in her blood.

Published Jul. 26 2024

trinity Dennis Rodman
The world of the famous is full of stars who share the same last name. While many have no relation at all — like Sue and Larry Bird, or Shelley and Robert Duvall — connecting those dots can also help you discover some pretty interesting connections in Hollywood. And with the rise in popularity of the term "nepo baby," folks are obsessed with finding out when celebrities are related to other celebrities.

Now, folks have turned their eyes to U.S. women's national soccer team forward Trinity Rodman, who happens to share the same last name as another famous athlete. Is Trinity related to NBA star Dennis Rodman?

Dennis and Trinity Rodman
Are Trinity Rodman and Dennis Rodman related?

Aside from her wicked skills on the field, Trinity has drawn some attention for another reason — fans want to know whether her last name is a coincidence. And no, it's not — Trinity Rodman and Dennis Rodman are 100 percent related.

In fact, Trinity is one of Dennis's three children.

Dennis is known to have had many short-lived and tumultuous relationships, and his marriage with Michelle Moyer was no exception. They met in 1999, married in 2003, and ended things in 2004 with a divorce filing from Michelle. After a few years of trying to reconcile, they officially dissolved the marriage in 2012.

However, before they were even married, Dennis and Michelle had two kids together: DJ in 2001 and Trinity in 2002.

In an interview with ESPN in 2023, Trinity said that she wants to make the last name her own instead of living in her father's shadow: "People do know Trinity Rodman, sometimes first before Dennis Rodman now. ... I'm not trying to overcome what he had accomplished. I just want to build my own story."

