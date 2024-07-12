Home > Entertainment Setting the Record Straight: Were Robert Duvall and Shelley Duvall Related? They share a surname, but is Academy Award-winning actor Robert Duvall related to the late Shelley Duvall? By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 12 2024, Published 9:42 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On Thursday, July 11, 2024, award-winning actress Shelley Duvall died at the age of 75. Her life partner, Dan Gilroy, confirmed that she died in her sleep at her home in Blanco, Texas, due to complications from diabetes.

Since the news of Shelley's death, there has been a resurgence of interest in her career and personal life. That being said, many are now curious to learn whether Shelley Duvall had any familial connections to renowned actor and filmmaker Robert Duvall.

So, were Robert Duvall and Shelley Duvall related?

Despite sharing a surname, Shelley Duvall was not related to Robert Duvall. It's worth noting that The Shining actor's father was also named Robert, though he was known by the nickname Bobby. This choice was likely influenced by the fact that Shelley's mother was named Bobbie.

When it comes to their acting careers, Shelley Duvall and Robert Duvall both showcased remarkable versatility in their roles. Robert is best known for portraying a wide range of characters, from tough and authoritative figures to sensitive and complex men. Similarly, Shelley Duvall always delighted audiences with her portrayal of diverse characters, often in unconventional and memorable roles.

did anyone else not know that shelley and robert duvall are not actually related cuz i was “today years old” as the kids say!! — public universal oomf 🍉 (@maya_feymur) July 11, 2024

Plus, both actors often garnered acclaim for their performances. Robert has amassed a collection of awards, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Shelley, meanwhile, received critical acclaim for her standout roles in films such as The Shining and 3 Women, the latter of which earned her the Best Actress award at the 1977 Cannes Film Festival.