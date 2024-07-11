Distractify
Home > Entertainment

Shelley Duvall Described Stanley Kubrick as "Very Warm and Friendly" on 'The Shining' Set

In February 2021, Shelley Duvall told 'The Hollywood Reporter' that Stanley Kubrick was "very warm and friendly' to her on the set of 'The Shining.'

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Jul. 11 2024, Updated 11:58 a.m. ET

Shelley Duvall and Stanley Kubrick
Source: Getty Images

On July 11, 2024, the entertainment industry was struck by a devastating loss with the death of acclaimed actress Shelley Duvall. Her life partner, Dan Gilroy, confirmed in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that Shelley died peacefully in her sleep due to complications from diabetes.

She was 75 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

As fans celebrate her life, many are eager to revisit some of Shelley's most memorable works. Among them is the psychological horror film The Shining, a movie overshadowed by the alleged abuse she endured from writer-director Stanley Kubrick on set.

Read on for more details.

Shelley Duvall on the set of 'The Shining.'
Source: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Shelley Duvall on 'The Shining'? She dismissed the Stanley Kubrick abuse rumors.

In mid-February 2021, Shelley spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and opened up about the grueling schedule she endured while filming The Shining. The Peabody Award winner recounted having to cry every day throughout the 56-week shoot, which significantly took a toll on her physical and mental health.

Shelley explained to the outlet that "after a while, your body rebels. It says: 'Stop doing this to me. I don't want to cry every day.' And sometimes just that thought alone would make me cry. To wake up on a Monday morning, so early, and realize that you had to cry all day because it was scheduled — I would just start crying."

Article continues below advertisement
Stanley Kubrick on the set of 'The Shining.'
Source: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Stanley Kubrick on the set of 'The Shining.'

When asked by the outlet about rumors of Stanley Kubrick's cruelness or abuse on set to elicit better performances, Shelley said, "He's got that streak in him. He definitely has that. But I think mostly because people have been that way to him at some time in the past. His first two films were Killer’s Kiss and The Killing."

Despite this, Shelley shared that Kubrick was "very warm and friendly" to her on set. She added, "He spent a lot of time with Jack [Nicholson] and me. He just wanted to sit down and talk for hours while the crew waited. And the crew would say, 'Stanley, we have about 60 people waiting.' But it was very important work."

Rest in the sweetest peace, Shelley.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Sharon Stone Has Been Through the Wringer in Her Life and Career — What's Her Net Worth Today?

Queens of the Stone Age Cancels Shows Due to Josh Homme's Medical Emergency

Bodybuilding Champ Andre Cavalcanti Dies at 34 — What Was His Cause of Death?

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.