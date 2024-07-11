Home > Entertainment Shelley Duvall Described Stanley Kubrick as "Very Warm and Friendly" on 'The Shining' Set In February 2021, Shelley Duvall told 'The Hollywood Reporter' that Stanley Kubrick was "very warm and friendly' to her on the set of 'The Shining.' By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 11 2024, Updated 11:58 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On July 11, 2024, the entertainment industry was struck by a devastating loss with the death of acclaimed actress Shelley Duvall. Her life partner, Dan Gilroy, confirmed in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that Shelley died peacefully in her sleep due to complications from diabetes. She was 75 years old.

As fans celebrate her life, many are eager to revisit some of Shelley's most memorable works. Among them is the psychological horror film The Shining, a movie overshadowed by the alleged abuse she endured from writer-director Stanley Kubrick on set. Read on for more details.

Source: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

What happened to Shelley Duvall on 'The Shining'? She dismissed the Stanley Kubrick abuse rumors.

In mid-February 2021, Shelley spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and opened up about the grueling schedule she endured while filming The Shining. The Peabody Award winner recounted having to cry every day throughout the 56-week shoot, which significantly took a toll on her physical and mental health.

Shelley explained to the outlet that "after a while, your body rebels. It says: 'Stop doing this to me. I don't want to cry every day.' And sometimes just that thought alone would make me cry. To wake up on a Monday morning, so early, and realize that you had to cry all day because it was scheduled — I would just start crying."

Source: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images Stanley Kubrick on the set of 'The Shining.'

When asked by the outlet about rumors of Stanley Kubrick's cruelness or abuse on set to elicit better performances, Shelley said, "He's got that streak in him. He definitely has that. But I think mostly because people have been that way to him at some time in the past. His first two films were Killer’s Kiss and The Killing."