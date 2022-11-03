Shelley Duvall Makes Her Long-Awaited Return to Acting With 'The Forest Hills'

She also said that the late great filmmaker Stanley Kubrick wouldn't "print anything until at least the 35th take. Thirty-five takes, running and crying and carrying a little boy, it gets hard. And full performance from the first rehearsal. That’s difficult."

In response to Stanley's unconventional work ethic, the outlet asked Shelley whether there was any truth to the rumors that the writer-director was cruel or abusive to her on set to enhance her performance.