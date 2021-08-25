Dr. Phil Reportedly Lives in a Mansion Worth $29.5 Million

According to Dr. Phil's website , he lives in Dallas, Texas, with his wife, Robin. But that doesn't appear to be the case anymore, unless he's traveling for work. Dr. Phil is filmed in Los Angeles along with other projects he's a part of, including his podcast Phil in the Blanks. There's even an Instagram post about the podcast that is tagged in LA.

According to Closer Weekly , Dr. Phil and Robin currently live in a huge "Alamo-style" home in Beverly Hills. It's got 15,000 square feet of space and is worth $29.5 million dollars. They bought the home back in 2011 and it's on a hill. This not only gives them great views but allows them to have a more private lifestyle than others who live in the same area.

Though, Dr. Phil did live with his family in Texas before they made the big move to LA to begin filming his show. He's been open about sitting down with his wife and two sons to talk about the opportunity years ago, when he told them that if any of them didn't think it was a good idea or that they shouldn't move, they would stay in the Lone Star State.

Luckily for his fans, he was able to move forward with his talk show. In 2002, the family left Dallas for Beverly Hills, where they reportedly bought a $7.5 million home. They sold that home in 2011.