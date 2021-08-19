Dr. Phil Has Decades of Controversy That Have Followed Him His Whole TV Career

One of the popular topics on Dr. Phil is troubled teens. They give good one-liners and allow Dr. Phil to shake his fingers at their behavior, and people seem to eat it up.

Danielle Bregoli may be the most popular or well-known “troubled teen,” who was interviewed by Dr. Phil on an episode called “I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime.”

Danielle, also known as Bhad Bhabie, was only 13 at the time, and she turned into meme with her phrase, “Cash me outside, howbow dah?” On the show, Dr. Phil told her he was going to straighten her out and had her sent to Turn-About Ranch.