The R-Rated Version of 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Sounds Like Classic Robin Williams

Chris Columbus spoke with Entertainment Weekly to clear up the rumors about the NC-17 version and to also confirm there's an R-rated cut of Mrs. Doubtfire that was made way back when. He explained that when Robin Williams did different takes of the same scenes, he was permitted to improvise and many of his lines and antics included R-rated material that didn't make it into the PG-13 film.

"The reality is that there was a deal between Robin and myself, which was, he'll do one or two, three scripted takes. And then he would say, 'Then let me play.' And we would basically go on anywhere between 15 to 22 takes, [with] I think 22 being the most I remember," Chris said. "He would sometimes go into territory that wouldn't be appropriate for a PG-13 movie, but certainly appropriate and hilariously funny for an R-rated film."

Unfortunately, Chris said he would never release the R-rated cut to a wide audience. He did, however, say he would be willing to share the more risqué scenes that didn't make the final PG-13 version if anyone were to ever make a documentary about Mrs. Doubtfire.

While that means you cannot, in fact, watch an R-rated feature-length version of the movie, it also means that those scenes may eventually see the light of day.