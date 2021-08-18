Inside Dr. Phil's Family Life — Does the Celebrity "Doctor" Have Kids?

Most people know Phil McGraw simply as Dr. Phil , the advice-dispensing doctor who first rose to fame with appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Since then, he’s been the star of his own show, Dr. Phil, which has, in turn, led to a number of successful spin-offs.

Now, the “doctor” is appearing on a new show called House Calls With Dr. Phil, in which he visits a different family in each episode and helps them work through a household problem. But while Dr. Phil is slated to appear in the homes of Americans across the country, what do we know about his own home life? Who is Dr. Phil’s wife and does he have any kids?

Does Dr. Phil have a wife?

People go on Dr. Phil’s show to deal with some of their more complicated and deep-seated issues but luckily, the host himself has little to worry about in the relationship department. The TV personality and author has been married to his current wife, Robin McGraw, since 1976 and they are still going strong today.

Recounting the story of how they met to Yahoo! Lifestyle, Robin said that Dr. Phil was visiting his parents' home in Oklahoma when they first met. "I was friends with his sister," Robin said. "So I walk into the room, there he is. He looks up and the first thing he says was, ‘Who are you?'”

The couple told Yahoo! that neither of them was actively looking for a relationship, but that Robin knew she was in love with Phil on their very first date: her very first airplane ride, with Phil as the pilot. “I really go with my gut always. I knew I’d be safe with this man,” she said. “I do believe in love at first sight, and I fell in love with this man on that very first night.”

Three years after they met, Phil proposed, and the couple got married at a Baptist church in Wichita Falls, Tex. Unlike many other celebrity couples who haven’t managed to sustain a relationship while in the public eye, Phil and Robin had a couple of years to lay down a strong foundation before Phil became a household name.

“We have always focused on each other. We’ve always made it a point to put each other first,” Robin explained. “So it’s just this comfort and this love of our life together that we have, and we never forget that.”