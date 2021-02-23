Memorable Hypochondriac Kirsten Shemida Returned to 'Dr. Phil' for an Update

Kirsten originally appeared on Dr. Phil in 2014 when her family became severely concerned about her hypochondria. At the time, she had suffered from an opioid dependency and had several children who were concerned about her. She also claimed to be dealing with more than 70 other ailments.

A year later, she returned to Dr. Phil and announced that she had undergone treatment for her addiction and she was intent on making things right with her family to be a more reliable mother for her children.