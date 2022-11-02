How to Watch and Stream 'Weird: The Al Yankovic' Story
The most anticipated musical biopic film of 2022 is almost available to stream worldwide – so where can Weird Al fans watch Weird: The Al Yankovic Story?
The film features Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role, playing Weird Al with a comic blend of parody and realism (in the trailer at least anyway) that the real Al would be proud of.
Question is, how can fans stream Weird: The Al Yankovic Story? Will it also be released in theaters? Does this role make Daniel a shoo-in for an Oscar nom?
Here's what we know.
How can fans watch 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'? When is it on a streaming platform?
So Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will be available to stream on the Roku Channel starting this Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
However, some fans in select cities with Alamo Drafthouse locations will have the chance to watch Weird: The Al Yankovic Story in theaters for one night only the day before the movie hits the Roku Channel. The (FREE) film screenings will include a livestreamed red carpet and Q&A with the cast, free props, and themed food and drinks you can order off the Drafthouse menu.
OK, so what if you don't live near an Alamo Drafthouse and you don't have the Roku Channel? Are there any other ways to rent Weird: The Al Yankovic Story?
At this point in time, no, as the film is being released as a Roku Channel exclusive.
Did we mention that the Roku Channel is free?
By the way, you actually don't have to pay for a Roku Channel subscription. The only thing you need to pay for to stream Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is a solid internet connection.
Even better? You don't actually need a Roku TV to watch Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. As long as you can download the Roku app on a compatible device (Lifewire has a handy "How to Download the Roku App" guide), you're all set! Make sure you're all set to stream Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on Nov. 4, 2022 on Roku.