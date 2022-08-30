'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Has Fans Questioning Weird Al and Madonna's Relationship
If there's one musician who effectively blended comedy and song to the highest degree, it's "Weird Al" Yankovic. The iconic bushy-haired songwriter shot to the top of the charts with his spoof songs, cementing his place in music history. His story has now spurred a new parody biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, where the star is portrayed by none other than Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe.
In the trailer for that film, may fans were shocked to see a scene where Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood) appears at Al's home and begins making out with him after asking for a collaboration.
History is often skewed a bit in films, even biopics, so did Weird Al ever actually date Madonna? Keep reading to find out!
Did Weird Al actually date Madonna in real life?
If you've taken a look at the trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, odds are that you were a bit thrown off when one scene appears to showcase a chance meetup between Weird Al and Madonna. In the film, Madonna rings the doorbell of Weird Al's palatial home. Upon opening the door, he asks "Do I know you?" This prompts Madonna to introduce herself and enter his home.
While spinning around an ornate pole, she asks Weird Al, "I was wondering if you were going to do a parody of my song, 'Like a Virgin'?"
This prompts Weird Al to ask "Now I'm curious, is that song ... autobiographical?" To which Madonna replies "Yes" and immediately transitions into a steamy make-out session, followed by Madonna adding, "Except for the fact that I've had a lot of sex."
The scene understandably rose some questions among fans about if Weird Al and Madonna were ever actually romantically involved with each other.
However, a little bit of digging reveals that this shocking hookup was purely the invention of screenwriters.
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' is a satirical biopic that is far from truthful.
Although Weird: The Al Yankovic Story looks like a fantastic and bellyaching-laughter-inducing piece of cinema, it is the farthest thing from a true representation of the quirky star's life. Indeed, true fans of Weird Al are likely aware that he abstained from drugs, alcohol, profanity, and meat throughout most of his life in the public eye. As for Daniel's rendition of Weird Al, the same cannot be said by any means.
The movie version of Weird Al indulges in all of the above, dresses to the nines, and even lives in an ornate Beverly Hills mansion that looks like it was designed by Gianni Versace himself. The real Weird Al, despite being mega-famous, never really presented himself publicly in such a boisterous way.
Per the Daily Mail, Weird Al and Madonna may have never actually met. The publication noted that she did reportedly tell an acquaintance of Weird Al's manager, Jay Levey, that she wanted Weird Al's parody song about her to be called "Like a Surgeon," but it doesn't seem like the two actually interacted.
In the film, Madonna's influence on Weird Al can't be understated. After their first hookup, Madonna hangs around Weird Al, becoming a bad influence as the two stars run from paparazzi and fans. In the film, he can be seen at one point performing "Like a Surgeon" onstage while flanked by Madonna's backup dancers.
Even though Madonna and Weird Al's relationship never existed in real life, it's clear that the film is doing a good job of fantasizing what that matchup could have been like.