Bodybuilding Champ Andre Cavalcanti Dies at 34 — What Was His Cause of Death?

Bodybuilding champion Andre Cavalcanti was tragically killed in a devastating motorcycle accident in Brazil on Friday, July 5, 2024. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 9 2024, Published 2:38 p.m. ET

In the early days of July 2024, the bodybuilding world was struck by a devastating loss with the unexpected passing of distinguished champion Andre Cavalcanti. He was 34 years old.

What happened? Here's what we know about the circumstances surrounding Andre Cavalcanti's tragic passing and the details surrounding his cause of death.

What was Andre Cavalcanti's cause of death?

According to TMZ, Andre Cavalcanti was tragically killed in a horrific motorcycle accident in Brazil on Friday, July 5, 2024. The crash took place in Paraná's northern region, where a 17-year-old driver reportedly took his parents' car without permission and embarked on a joyride with two other minors.

The teen collided with Andre Cavalcanti head-on, causing the bodybuilding champ to be thrown from his bike. Cavalcanti was pronounced dead at the scene. The teenager and his friends were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for unspecified injuries. As reported by The Sun, authorities are considering treating the 17-year-old as an adult and potentially charging him with a crime akin to homicide.

Since the news broke, heartfelt tributes have flooded in for the late athlete. On July 6, the Paraná Bodybuilding Federation issued a statement on Instagram addressing Cavalcanti's untimely passing.

"It is with great regret that we announce that our athlete PRO SUPPORT [Andre Cavalcanti] passed away this morning in a motorcycle accident," the organization wrote.

The federation continued, "It was such a young life, full of plans. We ask God to comfort his family with the news of this tragedy. Andre was a great athlete, friend, partner, and he will always be remembered as the honest and dedicated person that he was.