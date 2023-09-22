Home > Viral News > Influencers Influencer Mikayla Nogueira Gets Real About Her Bodybuilding Lifestyle and Negative Self Image Mikayla Nogueria shared her transparency moment on social media about her bodybuilding lifestyle and decline and received tons of support. By Tatayana Yomary Sep. 22 2023, Updated 11:05 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@mikaylanogueira

Content warning: This article discusses eating disorders.

If you frequent TikTok, you probably know the name Mikayla Nogueira. The influencer, who is known for being a makeup artist who shares transformation videos and reviews, is no stranger to controversy. Over the years, Mikayla has been dragged for filth for interesting statements made on the platform, in particular, comparing her life as an influencer to an everyday person working a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. job.

This time around, Mikayla is actually receiving an outpouring of support. Instead of making comparisons to folks, the influencer shared her anecdotal experience with bodybuilding and her mental decline. And since folks respect people sharing real stories of substance, the support was overwhelming. Here’s the full scoop.

Mikayla Nogueira shares that she used to be into bodybuilding but stopped after getting sick.

In a Sept. 21, 2023, TikTok video, Mikayla Nogueira (@mikaylanoguiera) shared a reply to a follower who asked to see pictures of her during the bodybuilding journey. Mikayla explained that she had done bodybuilding for several years. “It was something I was extremely passionate about and I’m not going to lie, my body was f--king incredible,” Mikayla said.

From there, Mikayla began to show off pictures of her body while bodybuilding. “I was extremely muscular and strong. My thing was powerlifting. I love to lift heavy, and I was also doing a ton of cardio,” Mikayla shared. Mikayla proceeded to show pictures of her body highlighting her quads, glutes, and hamstrings, which all looked very toned.

“I had a really good figure,” Mikayla said. However, she explained that things changed once she got sick. “These photos I’m showing you are actually the third time I relapsed,” Mikayla said. “So this was not my first rodeo.”

Mikayla Nogueira gets real about dealing with eating disorders.

Although Mikayla didn’t start talking about her struggle with eating disorders until the middle of the video, she made it a point to give a trigger warning at the beginning.

“Before we get into this, this video is going to heavily discuss the topic of eating disorders and it’s going to show graphic images that may be triggering to some. So please keep that in mind if you choose to watch the rest of this video,” Mikayla cautioned.

Once the topic of eating disorders came up, the influencer explained that she experienced three relapses with the condition. At one point, she wanted to do a physique competition but explained that she went about things the wrong way. “I have an extremely addictive and obsessive personality, so when I set my mind to something, I really set my mind to it,” Mikayla said. “Eventually, I got so sick that thinness was the only thing I cared about.”

Mikayla then shared photos of her body that appeared to be a big difference from her days as a bodybuilder. “I would look at these photos and think I was fat,” Mikayla said of her slender frame. “If I were to look at this photo when I took it, I would think I was morbidly obese. And that has to do with body dysmorphia.”

Interestingly, Mikayla shared that as she got thinner, she began to notice her ribs, “which became her new obsession.” “The more I could see my ribs, the better I was doing at having an eating disorder, which is obviously very sick,” Mikayla admitted. “I’m not going to show you any more pictures because it goes downhill from here.”

She explained that her obsessive personality played a role in her removing bodybuilding from her life. Now, she has a home gym where she does light workouts. “I’m only human so I can’t predict the future, but as of right now I’m going on a good path,” Mikayla said. “If you're going through that, what I went through multiple times, just know you’ll get through it.”

Naturally, TikTok users applauded Mikayla’s bravery in telling her story and her encouragement of others navigating the same issue.