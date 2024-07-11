Home > Entertainment What Was Shelley Duvall's Net Worth? The 'Shining' Icon Died at 75 "Acting again — it's so much fun. It enriches your life," Shelley said in 2023. By Jamie Lee Jul. 11 2024, Published 1:29 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

You may have first seen her in The Shining, where she played the tormented wife to Jack Nicholson's deranged, ax-wielding writer. Or perhaps you remember her first from the live-action Popeye, where she managed to bring the gangly iconic cartoon character Oliv Oyl to life. But either way, you know actress Shelley Duvall, whose enormous talents — including her award-winning work as a producer of children's television in the late '80s — made her a household name.

Sadly, Shelley passed away at age 75 on July 11, 2024. While the world continues to celebrate her life and career, some have wondered how the actress — who largely stepped away from acting in the 2000s — was faring financially.

Source: Warner Brothers/Getty Images Shelley Duvall as Wendy Torrance in 1980s 'The Shining'

What was Shelley Duvall's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shelley had a net worth of $500K when she died. Around the time she left L.A. for Texas in the mid-'90s, she had been facing some financial trouble, as she later told The Hollywood Reporter in a 2023 interview. "It’s not just owning something that makes money,” she explained to the outlet without going into too much detail. "You have to also control it. You have to make sure it’s a good deal."

Shelley stayed in Texas, where she says she'd gone "because my mother said she might be able to help me," and she remained out of the public eye for decades until she made headlines again in 2016 for her concerning Dr. Phil interview. The public believed that, based on her talk show appearance, Shelley appeared to be having mental health issues.

After the interview aired, a director named Lee Unkrich, who was working on a book about the making of The Shining, found Shelley and was happy to learn that there was more to the story than what folks saw on Dr. Phil.

Source: Getty Images Geraldine Chaplin, Lauren Hutton, and Shelley Duvall at a party honoring director Robert Altman in 1977

As The Hollywood Reporter described what they learned from Lee: "Yes, she could be gripped by anxiety attacks or meander into unsettling descriptions of alien-surveillance programs. But she also could converse for long, coherent stretches and conjure up the slightest details about her life and of her career, of which she remains very proud."