What's the "Hello, I'm Shelley Duvall" Trend on TikTok? It's as Adorable as the Late Actress Herself

Though a lot of folks know the late, great Shelley Duvall as a powerhouse actress (think: her incredible performance as the besieged wife in The Shining), she was also a producer for a children's television program in the '80s called Faerie Tale Theatre.

Fast-forward several decades later to the TikTok age, and a sound bite from Shelley's time on the kids' show (which she also hosted) became a trend on the popular social media app. Below, we take a look at the viral "Hello, I'm Shelley Duvall" trend.

What is "Hello, I'm Shelley Duvall" on TikTok?

We all love a good compilation video, and it seems that the "Hello, I'm Shelley Duvall" TikTok trend came from just that: a video someone made in 2010 in which they compiled several sound bites of Shelley introducing herself while hosting Faerie Tale Theatre.

"Hello, I'm Shelley Duvall," Shelley says in each clip that makes up the video, all while wearing different outfits and surrounded by different scenery, all of which set the scene for the story that's sure to come on the children's TV show.

Someone must have stumbled upon this video for the first time in recent years, because TikTok did its thing in 2023 and created some remixes to the sound, as creators all over the app began posting their own videos in which they repeat "Hello, I'm Shelley Duvall" while showing off various outfits.

Typically, commenters under the videos would have a good time with the trend, writing messages along the lines of, "I don't know who she is, what's her name again?" and "Do you guys think she's Shelley Duvall? I'm a bit unsure." And in general, folks just enjoyed seeing the iconic actress as part of a fun internet trend.

Sadly, Shelley passed away on July 11, 2024, at age 75, due to complications from diabetes. Following a prolific career that kicked off in 1970, the 3 Women actress largely disappeared from acting in the 2000s, then made headlines in 2016 following a concerning appearance on Dr. Phil in which viewers feared she may have been struggling with mental illness.

But Shelley returned to acting with 2023's The Forest Hills, which would be her last film project. As she told People that year of her return to film, "Acting again — it's so much fun. It enriches your life."

Source: Getty Images Shelley Duvall looking beautiful and radiant in the '80s