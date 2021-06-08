Who Is Kevin Durant's Girlfriend Now? Here's What to Know About the NBA Star's Dating Life

Who Is Kevin Durant's Girlfriend Now? Here's What to Know About the NBA Star's Dating LifeBy Distractify Staff
Jun. 8 2021, Published 3:42 p.m. ET
Basketball superstar Kevin Durant is one of the top players in the NBA, but most recently the power forward has been making headlines for his skills off the court after rumors surfaced that he was linked to former adult film star Lana Rhoades.
Though the 32-year-old seemingly likes to keep his relationships out of the media spotlight, Lana's most recent podcast sparked relationship rumors.
So, who is KD's girlfriend? Keep reading to find out more about their "date."
Did Lana Rhoades and Kevin Durant date? Here's what to know about their relationship.
On June 7, Lana raised eyebrows during her 3 Girls 1 Kitchen podcast when she opened up about her dating life. The influencer revealed that she went on a date with a player for the Brooklyn Nets; however, she did not specifically name the basketball star.
But, fans were quick to uncover the identity of the mystery NBA star after Lana revealed that the Brooklyn Nets player is also a Libra.
Well, for the Nancy Drew-esque fans out there who love a good case to solve, it's been pointed out that KD is apparently the only player on the team who is a Libra.
However, it seems their reported romance was short-lived. Lana explained that the basketball player who asked her out was "boring" and wasn't "spicy enough."
Additionally, the podcast host explained that the professional athlete even brought another woman on their date as a "backup." Yikes!
At this time, KD has not confirmed if he is the mystery player from Lana's story. But, fans couldn't help but comment on their supposed romance.
"Kevin Durant bringing a backup girl on his date with Lana Rhoades has gotta be the most savage shit I’ve seen all year," one Twitter user posted. Another commented, "Kevin Durant brings Lana Rhodes on a date and brings his f--k buddy of 10 years with them just in case Lana isn’t down to smash."
Other users speculated that Kevin is the father of Lana's baby.
"What if Kevin Durant is Lana [Rhoades'] baby daddy," commented this fan.
This person posted, "Calling it right now. Kevin Durant is the father to Lana Rhoades kid."
Lana confirmed the pregnancy news on June 1, 2021, but did not name the father of her unborn child. Fans have also speculated that the social media star is expecting a baby with ex-boyfriend Mike Majlak after the two were on and off for a few years before officially calling it quits in February 2021.
However, the Impaulsive podcast host told listeners that he is not the father.
Is NBA star Kevin Durant single?
At this time, it appears the Brooklyn Nets player is single, but he has been linked to several women in the past.
In 2018, Kevin was linked to Bay Area real estate agent Cassandra Anderson after she was spotted attending basketball games and hanging out with the athlete. The two reportedly split just one year later.
A few years earlier (2013), KD popped the question to WNBA player Monica Wright. However, their relationship ended and the two went their "separate ways."
"I really didn’t know how to, like, love her, you know what I’m saying?" he said in a 2015 interview with GQ. "I didn’t love her the right way.”