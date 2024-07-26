Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Trinity Rodman Went Instagram Official With Her Boyfriend in May of 2024 Trinity Rodman is, strangely enough, dating someone named Trinity. By Joseph Allen Published Jul. 26 2024, 10:09 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Although she's only 22 years old, Trinity Rodman has emerged as one of the stars of the next generation of U.S. Women's Soccer. Trinity, who is the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman and Michelle Moyer, certainly spends plenty of time training.

When she's not on the field, though, Trinity appears to spend plenty of time with her boyfriend. And now that she's on her way from rising star to someone more established, many want to learn more about who she's dating and how long they've been together. Here's what we know:

Who is Trinity Rodman dating?

Trinity Rodman has confirmed that she is in a relationship with Trinity Benson who has played for the Detroit Lions but is currently a free agent. In her post confirming the relationship, Trinity shared a number of photos of them together alongside the caption "Trinity squared 🫣😘," a clear reference to the fact that they share the same first name.

Several of Trinity's teammate noted that she went straight for the hard launch, including photos of her sitting on his lap, and another where she is looking into his sunglass covered eyes. The news of Trinity's new relationship comes after she was previously tied to Loyola Maryland Greyhounds guard Chris Kuzemka. Benson is five years her senior.

Trinity learned how to be fierce from Kobe Bryant.

Although Trinity plays soccer instead of basketball, she obviously grew up around some of the most famous players in the world, and she even played on the same soccer team as Natalia Bryant, Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter. “He would go to the games with my dad,” Trinity recalled of Kobe to People. “And my earliest memory that I'll never forget was him talking to me after the game telling me I was going to be a stud at the age of 6, which is like, ‘Hello.’ He was right."

"He was an amazing human," she continued. "And again, he made it very clear that women are capable of being as successful, if not more successful, than men. And I, for some reason, remembered that. But yeah, that changed my entire mindset moving forward with soccer.” Trinity has already made that winner's mentality a reality at the Paris Olympics, which is her first Olympic Games.

In her Paris debut, Trinity debuted a new move called the "Trin Spin" to score the U.S. its first goal of the tournament and power them to a 3-0 win over Zambia. "That was just an instinctual thing because I haven't really trained that," Trinity said of her new move. "But it worked out perfectly.