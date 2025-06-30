The Invitation for Jeff Bezos's Wedding Doesn't Exactly Go With the Ceremony's Vibe Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez got engaged in 2023. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 30 2025, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: Mega

For the wedding of the century, or whatever guests want to call it, the ceremony between Jeff Bezos and his now-wife Lauren Sánchez was preceded by an invitation that didn't quite live up to the hype. The invite, which was obtained by E! News and made the rounds on social media, received heavy criticism for what some saw as a lack of style and flair, especially compared to the three-day event that the couple hosted in Venice.

Bezos and Sanchez were the spotlight in Venice during the weekend of their nuptials, not only because of the lavish event, but also because of what many saw as the couple "buying" the city and taking it over for the sake of their numerous parties. According to NPR, the wedding party and guests were met with protests that the billionaire couple was exploiting the city. And the blow-back on Bezos and Sánchez extends to their decidedly lackluster wedding invitation.

Jeff Bezos and Laurwn Sánchez's wedding invitation has people talking.

The wedding invitation features illustrations of butterflies, stars, birds, and a couple of gondolas. It also asks guests not to bring any gifts, and to instead accept Bezos and Sánchez's gift of donations to multiple Venice institutions to uphold the beauty of the city and to encourage education at the Venice International University.

But for many, it's not enough to make up for locals in Venice. One user posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding invitation looks tacky because they have so much of everything that it's all worthless and meaningless. They have everything and nothing."

Here is a copy of Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' wedding invitation. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Za1Rkbc7PZ — Theresa Longo Fans (@BarkJack_) June 24, 2025

Someone else wrote, "Jeff Bezos's $50 million wedding vs. the invitation design that looks like it cost $12 on Etsy." Others claimed it looks like AI wrote and created the invite, and that it was simply tacky compared to the lavish wedding. Given the glamorous event that lasted multiple days and included tons of A-list celebrities, the wedding invitation itself definitely lacked something.

Bezos and Sánchez spent roughly between $47 million and $56 million, per Newsweek. According to TheKnot, couples can expect to spend around $500 on their wedding invitations. But, the outlet reported, age does play a factor in the importance of the invites. At 61 and 55, respectively, maybe Bezos and Sánchez just didn't see the point in dropping another cool million on the wedding invitations.

Lauren Sánchez wore a Dolce & Gabbana dress to her wedding with Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos. Guests included Leonardo DiCaprio, the Kardashians and Usher. pic.twitter.com/tpDwBED8bP — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 28, 2025

Lauren Sanchez received criticism for her wedding dress too.

After photos from the wedding were released, many who had already critiqued the celebration hopped back on social media to call out Sánchez for her wedding dress choice. The gown, which was a Dolce & Gabbana design with long lace sleeves and a train, per People, was what some saw as a failed attempt to emulate other celebrities who had their own high-profile weddings.

"Jeff Bezos spent half a billion for that tacky wedding, only for Dolce & Gabbana to put Lauren Sánchez in the Temu version of Priyanka Chopra's Ralph Lauren wedding dress," someone posted on X. "I guarantee D&G charged more ... They know a sucker when they see one."

Is Lauren Sanchez wearing Priyanka Chopra’s wedding dress? Because to marry a billionaire, I’m expecting a designer to pull out all the stops to make this a unique, once in a lifetime look pic.twitter.com/6qm3MuRFIL — MK (@Neethz426) June 27, 2025