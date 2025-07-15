Here's Tim Daly and Téa Leoni's Relationship Timeline — The Couple Just Got Married! The couple met on the set of the CBS television series 'Madam Secretary.' By Niko Mann Published July 15 2025, 2:18 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Everyone wants to know Téa Leoni and Tim Daly's relationship timeline after learning that the two actors got hitched. The couple was married in New York in a small ceremony attended by their immediate family, per People.

The two actors met on the set of the CBS drama Madame Secretary back in 2014. Téa and Tim played a husband and wife on the political show, which aired on the network from 2014 through 2019. Téa is divorced from The X Files actor David Duchovny, and Tim is divorced from actor Amy Van Nostrand.



Here's a look at Téa Leoni and Tim Daly's relationship timeline. It all started in 2014.

Téa Leoni and Tim Daly first met on the set of the CBS political drama, Madame Secretary. Téa had just divorced her husband of 17 years, David Duchovny, reportedly due to his repeated infidelities, per E! News. Tim and Amy were divorced in 2010 after 28 years together. Both former couples have two children.

Téa began dating Tim in 2014 following her divorce. Téa and Tim played Elizabeth and Henry McCord on Madame Secretary, a married couple living in Washington, D.C. Téa's character was the Secretary of State on the show, and Tim's character was a former Marine Corps captain and theology professor. The couple played husband and wife for six seasons as their own relationship developed.

The couple made their first public appearance in 2015.

Téa was seen attending Red at the Dorset Theatre in Dorset, Vt., a production starring Tim, during the summer of 2014, and the couple confirmed their romance that December. In 2015, the couple attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C., marking their first public appearance on the Red Carpet. The show's cast had been unaware that the two actors were dating until the event, according to their costar Geoffrey Arend.

"I heard a rumor about it, and everyone was like, 'No, no way!' And I'm like, 'Maybe,'" he said. "Nobody really knew. You don't want to go to your boss and be like, 'Hey, so who are you dating?' So now I think we're all really protective." "He couldn't be a nicer guy," he added. "Tim's the best — they're really good together."

Téa and Tim were married in July of 2025.

A representative for Téa said that she and Tim were married in a private ceremony attended by "only immediate family" in New York on July 12, 2025. TMZ reported that both Téa's and Tim's children were in attendance at the nuptials. The couple has been private about their more-than-10-year relationship, although they occasionally share pictures on Instagram. Tim shared a picture of himself with his now-wife for her birthday back in 2020.