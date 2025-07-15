Is Steve McBee Sr. in Jail Yet? He’s Facing up to 30 Years in Prison Steve McBee Sr. hasn’t appeared on Season 2 of 'The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys,' and probably won’t. By Jennifer Farrington Published July 15 2025, 11:28 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

The McBee family is working hard to keep the pieces of their family business together, but it’s been tough, especially since the family patriarch, Steve McBee Sr., is facing up to 30 years in prison. The McBees are a family many have become familiar with, thanks to the Bravo reality series (formerly on Peacock), The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys. The show follows the family as they navigate life and business at McBee Farm & Cattle Co., which also operates several other businesses.

Article continues below advertisement

While things may have appeared smooth on-screen during Season 1, a storm had been brewing behind the scenes, and it eventually came to light. Steve Sr. pleaded guilty in November 2024 to crop insurance fraud that occurred between 2018 and 2020, waiving his right to a grand jury, according to the Department of Justice. With Steve Sr.'s sentencing slated for Sept. 9, 2025, many are wondering: Is Steve McBee Sr. already in jail while he awaits his fate? Here’s what we know.

Is Steve McBee Sr. in jail?

Although Steve McBee Sr.’s crimes are punishable by up to 30 years in prison, and he pleaded guilty from the start, he’s not in jail yet. In fact, he’s still living at home and spending time with family as his September 2025 sentencing date looms.

Article continues below advertisement

In an Instagram video shared on July 12, Steve was seen holding his granddaughter Summer, the daughter of Jesse McBee and his wife, Alli Ventresca. He’s posted numerous videos with his granddaughters, likely trying to soak up as much time with them as possible before he meets his fate.

Article continues below advertisement

When he’s not spending time with the girls at home or in the pool, he’s often working on the family farm or cooking up beef tallow. He also shares clips from his evening rides and walks, further suggesting he’s focused on enjoying every minute of freedom he has left.

Steve McBee Jr., his son and now the head of the family business, also confirmed that his father is still home and not in jail, telling People in mid-July 2025, “He makes dinner four or five nights out of the week. Our entire family, including my mom, is over there at his house. We’re all still enjoying family time together, love and support him, and are here for him through the entire thing.”

Article continues below advertisement

So, why hasn’t Steve McBee Sr. appeared on Season 2 of 'The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys'?

It’s obvious that The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys just isn’t the same without Steve Sr., but don’t expect to see him this season, as an appearance is unlikely. According to Steve Jr., it’s due to how “delicate” the situation is and a desire to keep his father protected.