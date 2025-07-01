Just How Valuable Is the McBee Family Farm? The Land Alone Is Worth a Fortune The McBee family farm spans 40,000 acres, and each acre is estimated to be worth several thousand dollars. By Jennifer Farrington Published July 1 2025, 9:25 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/McBee Farm & Cattle Co

The farm at the center of Bravo’s hit series The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys gives off the impression that it’s raking in serious revenue, especially with all the different outlets it’s cashing in on. But behind the scenes, it’s also tied to a major controversy involving the farm’s former owner, Steven McBee Sr. Back in November 2024, Steven Sr. pleaded guilty to a multimillion-dollar crop insurance fraud scheme, a charge that could land him in prison for up to 30 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Between that legal drama casting a dark cloud over the farm’s operations and a looming $6 million payment due by the end of 2025, there’s a real possibility the farm might not be doing as well as some initially thought. While Steven Sr.’s sons — Steven Jr., Cole, Jesse, and Brayden McBee — have since stepped in to keep things running, they’ve been working double time just to keep the family farm afloat. So, just how much is the McBee farm really worth?

What’s the estimated value of the McBee family farm?

The McBee family farm spans 40,000 acres, and since it’s used for cropland and cattle, it’s certainly worth a lot. According to the University of Missouri Extension, non-irrigated cropland in 2023 was estimated to be worth around $8,631 per acre, which means the entire farm could be valued at over $345 million. Of course, several factors come into play, like land type and quality, but based on those figures, it seems like the McBees are sitting on a gold mine.

Article continues below advertisement

That said, just because their land is valuable and brings in revenue doesn’t mean they’re turning a profit. As Shark Tank has shown us time and again, revenue doesn’t always equal success, and in the McBees’s case, 2025 is shaping up to be an expensive year, with hefty payments due and potential legal fees piling up.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Growjo, McBee Farm & Cattle Co. brings in an estimated $1.5 million in annual revenue. But it’s not entirely clear what’s included in that figure, whether it accounts for just the crops, the meat products, or both. We also don't know if employee wages have been deducted from that either.

What is clear, though, is that the farm plays a huge role in supporting the family’s other business ventures. Not only does it give the brothers a storyline on The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys (plus a salary), but it also supports merch, steak boxes, and meat snacks sold online. The same land where their cattle are raised helps supply the McBee Meat Company, which they use to process all types of meats, including pork, lamb, bison, goat, deer, and beef.

Article continues below advertisement

While the Bravo series has helped boost the McBee family’s name and potentially driven more sales to McBee Farm & Cattle Co., it’s far from their only revenue stream. The family also owns several other brands, including McBee’s Coffee N Carwash, McBee Custom Homes, Apex Protein Snacks, Superior Foam Solutions, and Budget Tree Pros. It seems the McBees have spread themselves across multiple industries, which could work in their favor should one business experience tough times.

Article continues below advertisement

The McBee family farm has a $6 million payment due in November 2025.

It seems the McBee brothers are working seven days a week to keep their farm going (and out of foreclosure), but they’ve got a few things playing against them — like the $6 million payment they owe on Nov. 1, 2025, as Steven Jr. pointed out in a Season 2 clip from The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, shared by Bravo. That payment appears to stem from the illegal activity their father was involved in.