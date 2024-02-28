Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Peacock 'The McBee Family Dynasty: Real Life Cowboys' Is Like a Real Life Version of 'Yellowstone' 'The McBee Family Dynasty: Real Life Cowboys' includes someone who already starred in a reality show before. By Chrissy Bobic Feb. 28 2024, Published 12:23 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

What do you get when you mix Yellowstone with reality TV producers and a camera crew? Apparently, it's Peacock's unscripted series The McBee Family Dynasty: Real Life Cowboys. The show follows, as the title suggests, modern day cowboys who all happen to be from one wealthy family in rural Missouri.

The McBees lay claim to a successful family farm business, and the show follows patriarch Steve McBee and his four sons, one of whom you might recognize from another reality show. So, who is part of The McBee Family Dynasty cast? We may not be getting anyone from the Dutton family, a la Yellowstone, but this could be the next best thing.

So, who is in the cast of The McBee Family Dynasty on Peacock? Steve's four sons definitely have their work cut out for them when it comes to keeping their father's eye on the prize.

Steve McBee is the family patriarch on 'The McBee Family Dynasty.'

According to the press release for The McBee Family Dynasty, "the show reveals the intensity of the world of ranching in rural Missouri — showing what it takes to be a real American cowboy." Steve might do that best, since he founded McBee Farm & Cattle Company in 1998. But it's clearly a family business that he seems intent to keep in the family. Provided, of course, that he can keep his personal life drama to a minimum.

Steven McBee Jr. was on 'Joe Millionaire' before this.

Before this show was ever a thing, Steven McBee co-starred in Fox's Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer as one of two leading men. He was the secret wealthy suitor, and he left the show in a relationship with contestant Calah Jackson. Later, that relationship ended, but they're together now. And Calah and Steven's relationship is also part of The McBee Family Dynasty.

Cole McBee is the wild one.

According to the official cast list for The McBee Family Dynasty, Cole is considered the wild child of the family. Although he does work on the farm with his brothers, he can be found out and about while partying when he's not. And his Instagram is a testament to that, with alternating posts from hunting, working, and socializing. Apparently, Cole is living the good life with the family's Yellowstone American dream.

Jesse McBee is considered the "pretty boy" of the family.

Jesse already has quite a following on Instagram and we wouldn't be surprised if that only increases as viewers pick which brother they each like the most. But Jesse's life on the ranch seems to be about more than just working and taking post-hunting photos with his brothers. In June 2023, he shared a post about hosting 40 kids from the city to learn about the farm. And, he promised in the post, he planned to host more similar events in the future.

Brayden McBee is the youngest brother on 'The McBee Family Dynasty.'

