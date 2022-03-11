Steven McBee's Final Pick on 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' May Surprise You

Spoiler Alert: This article contains significant spoilers for the Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer finale.

Ten weeks after 20 contestants arrived at the Lakeshore Manor to explore potential romances with Kurt Sowers and Steven McBee on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, viewers finally have clarity about who the leads chose to continue dating outside of the show.

Ahead of the March 10 finale episode of the reboot, Steven and Kurt had to each decide between two women.