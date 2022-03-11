Steven McBee's Final Pick on 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' May Surprise You

Steven McBee's Final Pick on 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' May Surprise YouBy Shannon Raphael
Mar. 10 2022, Published 9:01 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains significant spoilers for the Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer finale.
Ten weeks after 20 contestants arrived at the Lakeshore Manor to explore potential romances with Kurt Sowers and Steven McBee on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, viewers finally have clarity about who the leads chose to continue dating outside of the show.
Ahead of the March 10 finale episode of the reboot, Steven and Kurt had to each decide between two women.
Once the men made their final decisions, however, they had to discuss a bit of an uncomfortable matter: their financial statuses. While Kurt had to tell his finalist that he was not the millionaire, Steven told his leading lady that he had a sizeable net worth.
Who did Steven pick on Joe Millionaire? Plus, read on to find out how his winner reacted once she learned about his considerable wealth.
Who did Steven McBee pick in the 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' finale? (SPOILERS)
Ahead of the March 10 finale, Steven sent Amber S. and Whitney Young home, because he wasn't sure whether he would be compatible with them in the long run, outside of the show.
After those eliminations, only Annie Jorgensen and Calah Jackson remained for Steven.
While Steven had really connected with Annie, and she was an early front runner, he wasn't sure if she would be able to fully fit in with his rural lifestyle.
Calah, on the other hand, was a tough nut to crack, and both Kurt and Steven struggled to get to know her throughout the show. During most of the season, unlike the other finalists, Calah was still exploring relationships with both of the leads.
In the penultimate episode, Calah chose to exclusively continue pursuing Steven — and she had no idea whether or not he was the millionaire.
Her decision paid off, as Steven picked Calah on the March 10 finale. While many fans thought that Steven was going to choose Annie, he followed his heart and shared his deep feelings for the project manager.
Steven's finale declaration was only half of the battle, as the Missouri farmer also had to tell her about his fortune.
Steven told Calah about his millionaire status in the finale — how did she react?
Once Steven picked Calah, he had to reveal whether or not he was the wealthy lead.
"Money is essential in life, but it's nowhere near the most important thing to me. You know, you were brave enough to share your past with me, and really open up to me. I think it's only right if I reciprocate. I was taught that, if you work hard and take care of your loved ones, you will be a wealthy man. So, in that way, I'm very wealthy," Steven said to Calah during the finale. "And, in terms of actual money, I have a lot of it."
How did Calah react once she learned that Steven is the millionaire? It didn't make a difference to her.
"I can honestly say money has not played a role in the way I have felt about you at all," she shared after Steven made his admission.
He told her that he never thought that she was after money.
Though Calah wasn't always the obvious choice, she is still dating Steven.
You can catch up on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer on Fox.com or on Hulu.