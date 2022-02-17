Kurt and Steven Had No Idea What They Were Getting Into With the 'Joe Millionaire' Reboot (EXCLUSIVE)

Neither Kurt nor Steven had ever watched the original Joe Millionaire, so they weren't quite sure what they had gotten themselves into when producers let them know what show they were filming.

They were flown out to meet with producers, but neither was told what the show was called. Kurt told Distractify that his sister told him the description of the show had "Joe Millionaire vibes," but he wasn't aware of what the show was until producers explained it to him and Steven.