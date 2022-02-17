Kurt and Steven Had No Idea What They Were Getting Into With the 'Joe Millionaire' Reboot (EXCLUSIVE)By Chrissy Bobic
Feb. 17 2022, Published 3:28 p.m. ET
There's no rule book for starring in a reality TV show. If there was, then Kurt Sowers and Steven McBee, the dual leads on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, might not face criticism from viewers. Some fans have expressed that it feels like Steven and Kurt had never seen a reality dating show before they starred in one because of their actions as the show's leads.
In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Kurt and Steven revealed the actual extent of their experience with reality TV. They also opened up about how they felt during filming since neither had ever starred in a dating reality show before they were cast in the Joe Millionaire reboot. It was a new experience, and they were both blank slates at the start.
Did Kurt or Steven ever watch the original 'Joe Millionaire'?
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer is a reboot of the original Joe Millionaire, which premiered in 2003. This time around, there are two leads, one of whom, Steven, is a multimillionaire. Kurt is successful in his own right, but he isn't the millionaire and none of the contestants are aware of which "Joe" is the wealthier one.
Neither Kurt nor Steven had ever watched the original Joe Millionaire, so they weren't quite sure what they had gotten themselves into when producers let them know what show they were filming.
They were flown out to meet with producers, but neither was told what the show was called. Kurt told Distractify that his sister told him the description of the show had "Joe Millionaire vibes," but he wasn't aware of what the show was until producers explained it to him and Steven.
Kurt and Steven have been criticized by 'Joe Millionaire' fans for their lack of experience.
Not only had Kurt and Steven never watched the original Joe Millionaire, but they had never watched much of The Bachelor either.
"I watched it just from being around ex-girlfriends and stuff, playing in the background," Kurt said of The Bachelor. "But no, I'd never watched more than a couple episodes."
Because of his and Steven's inexperience with reality TV, they've been met with some criticism from viewers. Some fans are quick to point out how poorly they think Kurt and Steven handle being pulled in different directions by multiple women. Others have commented on Kurt's threats to leave the show.
"I saw a tweet a couple of weeks back, [and] it was hilarious, and it was like, 'Why does the whole cast of Joe Millionaire act like they've never seen reality before?'" Kurt said.
That could be because Kurt and Steven were actually reality TV virgins before Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer. Now, they're reality TV stars, as are some of the more notable women from the show. But before they were cast together as the two leads, Steven and Kurt were total blank slates.
Watch Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer on Thiursdays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.