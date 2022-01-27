Amanda Is All in With Kurt on 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer'By Chrissy Bobic
Jan. 27 2022, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
Just when Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer fans thought Kurt Sowers and Carolyn Moore were a done deal, Amanda Pace swooped in and totally wooed the non-millionaire "Joe." Carolyn was married once before and she has a child with her ex-husband. And because the whole ex-husband thing is a red flag for Kurt, he seeks comfort in Amanda's arms.
So, how far does Amanda actually get on Joe Millionaire? Right now, it looks like she could slide into Carolyn's place as Kurt's No. 1 pick. But he is legitimately torn between the two women.
There are a few social media clues that tell us about how long Amanda might last on the show. Read on for details.
Amanda and Carolyn both have a thing for 'Joe Millionaire' lead Kurt Sowers.
Carolyn starts out with the first real mutual connection with Kurt on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer. But things get complicated fast. While he has an issue with Carolyn's past, she can't seem to handle the fact that he's technically dating a dozen or so other women while he gets to know her.
The pressure is a lot for Kurt, and when Amanda swoops in like a breath of fresh and uncomplicated air, he seizes the opportunity to get to know her better.
Now, Carolyn and Amanda are in an unwilling love triangle with Kurt. The concept of a reality dating show seems a little lost on all three of them. Kurt is overwhelmed as he's pulled in multiple directions. Carolyn doesn't want Kurt to give time to anyone else. And Amanda feels bad when she kisses Kurt even though she has as much of a right to make out with him as any other contestant.
It's kind of a mess, but it's a driving force in Kurt's storyline this season.
How far does Amanda get on 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer'?
Although Amanda hasn't revealed how far she gets on Joe Millionaire, there's a good chance she lasts until the end, or close to it. The series reboot was announced in November 2021, which means filming was likely done or almost done at that time. It's also when Amanda returned to Instagram after months away.
If her break from social media has to do with filming Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, then Amanda could make it pretty far. We'd even venture to suggest that Amanda and Kurt could be the surprise endgame couple.
It's easy to root for Carolyn and Kurt because of their immediate connection and everything they've gone through so far. But Kurt says on the show how easy it is to talk to Amanda and how much smoother their relationship is.
There's also a chance of Carolyn swapping sides and going for the other "Joe," Steven McBee. In the promos for the Jan. 27, 2022, episode of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, there are shots of Carolyn talking to Steven alone as Kurt and Amanda snuggle up during a bonfire.
Sure, it could just be a way for Carolyn to get Kurt's attention. But it would make things exponentially easier for Amanda and Kurt to end up together.
Watch Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.