Are the "Joes" of 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' Really Ready for Commitment?By Chrissy Bobic
Jan. 13 2022, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
Even though Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer stars two men who want to fall in love and find their perfect match, there's always the chance they aren't totally ready for that long of a commitment. And couples who start out on reality TV rarely last beyond filming, which could be the case here. Especially if either "Joe" is just a tad too young to seriously consider marriage.
So how old are the guys in Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer? Steven McBee and Kurt Sowers are both successful businessmen. Steven is the actual millionaire and Kurt is worth significantly less, but both men are at a place financially where they feel ready to settle down. That being said, are they truly old enough for all of that yet?
How old are the 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' guys?
On shows like The Bachelor, there's often talk and concern about leads or contestants being too young to know if they're ready for marriage. To be fair, that's subjective and really depends on the individual. But some might say one of the guys of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer may not be ready because of his age.
Steven is 27 years old. He's also the multi-millionaire trying to trick the women into believing he doesn't run a successful cattle company in Missouri. And while 27 might seem young to some in terms of getting married and settling down, he seems to be ready for the whole package. He even expresses concern in the premiere about one of the older contestants wanting to wait a little while to have children after marriage.
Kurt isn't a millionaire, but he does well for himself as the CEO of a development organization in North Carolina. He's 32 years old, so he is technically closer to the age when most people get married these days. Though to be fair, Steven appears to be ready for the next step in his life too. Kurt told Us Weekly he has been looking for a partner for years.
"I'm looking for a teammate to do life with," he said. "We've got to share similar values, similar interests and more importantly, have a shared life goal of where we want to go in life, who we want to become and what kind of family we want to build. That's always what I've been looking for and that didn't change going into this."
The 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' contestants vary in age.
The ladies of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer are a mixture of serious women looking for husbands and others who seem to be out for a good time on reality TV. Then again, that's usually the case with reality dating shows, so that's no big surprise. They range in age from 22 to 33, which is a huge gap. But it helps make it possible for both Steven and Kurt to find their perfect match among the contestants picked for the series.
In January 2022, ahead of the premiere, Kurt and Steven spoke to Us Weekly about what they had gotten themselves into with the show. Steven said he wasn't familiar with the original Joe Millionaire, and while Kurt knew its general plot, he still didn't know what to expect when he was cast with his new BFF and co-star Steven. Now, the guys are in the thick of it whether they want to be or not.
Watch Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.