'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' Is a Breath of Fresh Air for 'Bachelor' Fans

The Bachelor came along a year before the original Joe Millionaire, and although it took 19 years for Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer to premiere on Fox, it was well worth the wait. The series premiere for the reboot kicked off with the two "Joes," Steven McBee and Kurt Sowers, and a group of 18 women ready to duke it out for their affection.

And from where we're sitting, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer is already loads better than The Bachelor. Read on to find out why.