The Butler on the 'Joe Millionaire' Reboot Has Had a Music Career for Decades

In the reboot, For Richer or Poorer, there are two bachelors. One of them is actually a millionaire while the other isn't. The women on this show don't know which guy is which. The question is posed what is more important: love or money? The contestants won't know which guy has all this money, but the audience watching will know within the first few minutes.

You can watch the two-hour premiere of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer on FOX at 8 p.m. EST.