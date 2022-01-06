Where Is Alex McLeod, the Original Host of 'Joe Millionaire,' Now?

During Evan's journey to fall in love (and to find out if women were interested in him for his presumed fortune, or for his personality), he received guidance from butler Paul Hogan, and from host Alex McLeod.

Though Alex would only appear for a few minutes on each episode during the first season, she left an indelible mark on the legacy of Joe Millionaire. Some fans have, therefore, wondered if she will participate in the 2022 reboot, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.

Keep reading to find out what Alex has been up to since her time on the Fox dating show ended, and to learn whether she is involved in the reboot.