Dating and reality shows have changed over the years. Even though shows like The Bachelor have stood the test of time, many others have come and gone over the years, and it seems like it's rare for one of these shows to result in long-lasting relationships.One show that's making a comeback in 2022 is called Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer is a reboot of the show Joe Millionaire from the early 2000s. In the original show, we saw the winners get some pretty expensive prizes at the end if they chose to be together at the end. But what are the prizes for the new show, if any?What's the prize on 'Joe Millionaire'?Aside from meeting the potential love of your life, there's no prize on Joe Millionaire. This way, it's more in line with other kinds of dating shows on TV now. In the original version of the show, the "Joes" and the women they chose to pursue a relationship with gained some kind of monetary prize. Although the way that social media works today, contestants can probably gain the same amount or even more money through sponsored posts and partnerships.In the original Joe Millionaire, the guy taking on the lead role was Evan Marriott. In the end, he would have to pick one woman to be with, and that's when he would tell her the truth about his financial status. If they still decided to be together, they would split a $1 million prize.At the end of the season, Evan chose to be with Zora Andrich, and after he told her about the lack of millions in his bank account, she decided she wanted to continue the relationship. Although they did break up later on. \n\nThe second season of the original Joe Millionaire featured David Smith, who ultimately chose to be with a woman named Linda Kazdova. Their relationship ended shortly after the show wrapped, but David won a 90-acre ranch in Texas. Linda won $250,000.The contestants weren't the only ones tricked on the original 'Joe Millionaire.'Years after the first season of Joe Millionaire wrapped, Evan said that he didn't know exactly what he was getting himself into until it was too late. "I thought I was doing something like Blind Date," he said in a September 2015 interview with Vulture. When he tried to speak up about it, he said he was just pressured into continuing with the show."That was when they said, 'We’ll give you 50 grand if you just go with the flow here and do what we say.' So I said, 'OK, fine.'" It doesn't help that the women on the original show didn't know that the guys they were competing for weren't wealthy until the very end so there was deception everywhere.\n\nYou can watch the two-hour season premiere of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer on Jan. 6, 2022, on Fox at 8 p.m. EST.