'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' Was Filmed in Various Locations in This State

'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' Was Filmed in Various Locations in This StateBy Tatayana Yomary
Jan. 7 2022, Published 11:44 a.m. ET
Folks with a deep affinity for reality dating shows are likely familiar with the original series Joe Millionaire. With 20 million duking it out for the heart of a man who falsely paints himself as a millionaire, it was reality TV gold. And while the show first hit the small screen in 2003, showrunners have decided to create a reboot with a twist, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, which is set to blow our minds.
Aside from the premise of finding love, one thing dating reality TV buffs admire is the picturesque backgrounds. From tropical oases, resorts and spas, to romantic cities, the possibilities are truly endless. Not to mention, they also play a role in the theme of the show. That said, with the reboot officially in full swing, fans have a few questions. For starters, where is Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer Filmed? Get comfortable as we spill the deets.
‘Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer’ was filmed primarily on Lake Shore Manor in Georgia.
There’s no denying that showrunners tend to pull out all the stops when it comes to selecting filming locations. And in the case of Fox’s Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, the production team has followed suit.
According to The Cinemaholic, the reboot was mostly filmed at Lake Shore Manor, a grand estate in Jackson, Ga. The grounds reportedly consists of “a grand courtyard, a stacked stone fountain, a huge ballroom, lush gardens, and lake-view terraces.” In other words, no expense was spared. The outlet reports that the estate is located at 26 Lakeshore Drive.
While it’s a bit far from the tropical waters and sunsets many fans would hope to see, this spot offers a dash of vintage charm with a modern feel. That said, its gorgeous appeal will likely impress viewers throughout the show.
The reboot was also filmed in another Georgia city.
Even though the manor was a focal location for filming, showrunners also relied on other cities in Georgia to film. Of course, it was only right for the show to include the capital city, Atlanta, in the reboot.
TheCinemaholic shares that some parts of the show — details are not known as of yet — were filmed in Atlanta. Not only is the busy city known to be the birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement, it is also considered to be one of the most popular filming locations for shows and films in the U.S. From BET’s hit series Being Mary Jane, The CW’s Black Lightning, to the reality show favorite the Real Housewives of Atlanta, the city has countless projects under its belt.
When will ‘Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer’ air?
For folks ready to dive into the drama of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, you’re in for a treat. The dating series premiered on Jan. 6, 2022 and is set to air through the end of February 2022.
Catch new episodes of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.