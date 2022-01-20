'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' Has Enough Drama for a Pretty Lengthy Season

'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' Has Enough Drama for a Pretty Lengthy SeasonBy Chrissy Bobic
Jan. 20 2022, Published 3:37 p.m. ET
For some, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer is The Bachelor's much trashier cousin. And no one faults it for that. In fact, just a few episodes into the Joe Millionaire reboot, viewers were wondering how many episodes there are.
As it stands, plenty agree that however many episodes Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer is probably isn't enough. The drama is that good.
So, how many episodes is 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer'?
The original Joe Millionaire lasted two seasons. Each season was nine episodes long. It looks like the reboot will be just as long, if not a bit longer. It's pretty common these days for network reality shows to span as little as eight episodes or last more than a dozen episodes. But, going by the original series, it makes more sense for Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer to follow a similar schedule.
According to The Futon Critic, the 2022 series is at least nine episodes long. There are listings up until Feb. 24, 2022, when the ninth episode is scheduled to air. But if there's a special reunion show or even a "women tell-all" type of special like The Bachelor has each season, there could be an extra episode or two thrown in there.
One of the "Joes" is a multimillionaire.
Even though Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer probably has many episodes as the original series did, it still has a couple of big differences. There are two "Joes" this time around. Before, there was one lead who tricked the contestants into thinking they were falling for a millionaire. In reality, he was a construction worker who was not loaded.
In the reboot, one of the leads, Steven McBee, is a multimillionaire CEO of McBee Farm and Cattle Company. The other "Joe," Kurt Sowers, owns his own construction company. So something tells us he isn't exactly a pauper. Both men are clearly catches in their own way, even if only one of them happens to be filthy rich.
Will there be a second season of the 'Joe Millionaire' reboot?
Whether or not Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer is renewed for a second season is all about the ratings. Of course, having a positive fan response is important, but it boils down to how many people actually watch the show. And keep in mind that viewership numbers rising is a solid indication of a reality show doing well.
The first two episodes, which aired on Jan. 6, 2022, back to back, brought in 1.7 million viewers. The following week, Episode 3 came in at 1.6 million, which is a clear downswing. It's still possible for those numbers to increase as the season goes on, however.
As of right now, there hasn't been an official renewal. But never say never when it comes to the allure of falling in love and dodging gold diggers.
Watch Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.