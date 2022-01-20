Kurt and Carolyn Seem Like Endgame on 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' — but Are They?

Unlike shows in the Bachelor franchise, there aren't a ton of leaked spoilers about Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer. Right now, there's no definitive answer about who Kurt picks or if Carolyn even makes it to the end of the season.

But because of their connection, it's certainly possible. Neither Kurt nor Carolyn's respective Instagram accounts give away any clues. However, in the beginning of November 2021, they both shared photos of themselves at bodies of water.