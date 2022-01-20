Kurt and Carolyn Seem Like Endgame on 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' — but Are They?By Chrissy Bobic
Jan. 20 2022, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
It doesn't take leading man Kurt Sowers long in the Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer premiere to take a liking to Carolyn Moore. They show interest in each other right away, and even some of the other women can see it. Carolyn is a natural frontrunner for Kurt. What fans want to know now is whether or not Kurt picks Carolyn in the end.
Like The Bachelor and other similar reality dating shows, the point of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer is to find love. It's unclear if it's also supposed to result in a marriage proposal, but Carolyn seems all in when it comes to Kurt. From Kurt's perspective, the fact that Carolyn was already married once is cause for concern. But it's hard to deny their chemistry.
Does Kurt pick Carolyn on 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer'?
Unlike shows in the Bachelor franchise, there aren't a ton of leaked spoilers about Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer. Right now, there's no definitive answer about who Kurt picks or if Carolyn even makes it to the end of the season.
But because of their connection, it's certainly possible. Neither Kurt nor Carolyn's respective Instagram accounts give away any clues. However, in the beginning of November 2021, they both shared photos of themselves at bodies of water.
Even if they weren't physically together at the time, it might have been a way for them to reveal Kurt picked her without actually saying it. Then again, it could be nothing and Carolyn and Kurt aren't engaged or even dating. Because it's still so early in the season, it's hard to say if Kurt and Carolyn are together now.
But he does appear to like her so much that some of the women even told Carolyn they would feel like they're stepping on her toes if they go for him too, even though he's technically fair game.
Kurt and Steven are both supposed to pick someone by the end of the season. They don't necessarily have to get engaged. However, the point of the show is for the guys to find a partner for themselves for the right reasons.
Steven is a multimillionaire, while Kurt is significantly less wealthy. Carolyn doesn't seem to care much about Kurt's financial status either way. So in that regard, she does continue to be the best match for him.
Steven McBee doesn't have a frontrunner on 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' yet.
Although Kurt and Carolyn are basically boo-ed up, Steven hasn't even begun to narrow down the other contestants to a few he favors. He has made a few connections so far, but there don't seem to be any women who could be "the one" for Steven. He has kissed multiple women. That doesn't mean Steven ends up engaged or even in a relationship by the end of the season, however.
For now, Kurt is the one to watch.
Watch Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.