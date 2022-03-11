Carolyn's Ex-Husband Supported Her Decision to Go on 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer'

Money can’t buy happiness — just ask the contestants on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, who are on a quest to find love at all costs.

On Jan. 6, viewers were introduced to Kurt Sowers, Steven McBee, and the 18 women vying for their hearts. Over the last 11 weeks, we’ve seen their love stories unfold and only a few ladies remain ahead of the series finale — one of which is 30-year-old Florida native Carolyn Moore.

From day one, Carolyn had her eyes set on Kurt and their chemistry has been unmatched ever since. That said, many fans have wondered how Carolyn’s ex-husband and son fit into her fairytale love story.