Steven Has a Big Decision to Make in the 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' Finale (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)By Chrissy Bobic
Mar. 10 2022, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the season finale of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.
In the episodes leading up to the Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer finale, Steven McBee and his fellow "Joe," Kurt Sowers, had to narrow down the contestants to a select few. In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the March 10, 2022 episode, Steven discusses the journey so far with one of his final two, Calah Jackson.
Calah and Annie Jorgensen are both Steven's final picks — but this isn't a reality show where the male lead leaves with a woman on each arm. He has to choose between them, and some fans are convinced Steven picks Annie. However, he also has strong feelings for Calah, which is to be expected at this point in the season.
Steven has to choose between Annie and Calah in the 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' finale.
Ahead of the season finale of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, Steven and Annie seemed like a sure thing; then, he got closer to Calah. Once the season finale premieres on March 10, 2022, he has to pick one of them. It's not clear whether a marriage proposal is in the cards, but the promo for the season finale teases engagement ring shopping (swoon).
At this point, whoever Steven chooses will be a solid match for him, since both Calah and Annie seem to be genuine contestants. Although Calah didn't zero in on Steven until after her final date with Kurt in the penultimate episode, Steven now has two women who are all in with him. Steven voices concerns in the exclusive clip.
Does Steven pick Annie on 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer'?
In the clip, Calah tells Steven that money doesn't matter to her, and what's important is the person she falls for. At this point, she still doesn't know Steven is the multi-millionaire. She admits to not being as open about her feelings before now, and Steven agrees. Because of that, he's not totally sold on her being his final choice instead of Annie.
"As Calah's sitting there looking into my eyes, I'm thinking to myself, 'you know, she's still a wild card, a bit of a mystery,'" Steven says in the clip. "With Annie, really all of my important questions have been answered. With Calah, there are still a lot of things I don't know. I'm wondering to myself ... is this a good thing?"
Since there are no confirmed rumors about who Steven picks in the Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer finale, right now, he's still torn between Annie and Calah. Things have been easy with Annie so far, and he seems to appreciate that.
But the mystery surrounding Calah might be intriguing enough to make Steven pick her.
Watch Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.