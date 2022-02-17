Kurt and Steven Open up About Falling for the Women on 'Joe Millionaire' (EXCLUSIVE)By Chrissy Bobic
By now, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer fans know it's nothing like The Bachelor, but that hasn't stopped viewers from comparing the two.
And to be fair, Joe Millionaire does feature eligible male leads and more than a dozen women vying for their love, much like The Bachelor, even if The Bachelor only has one gentleman. The few similarities between the two shows have people wondering if there is an engagement at the end of Joe Millionaire.
Distractify spoke exclusively with Kurt Sowers and Steven McBee, who share the leading role in Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer. The men opened up about finding love, kissing a ton of women, and what happens at the end of the season — or, more accurately, whether or not a proposal is the endgame of the Joe Millionaire reboot.
Do Kurt or Steven get engaged on 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer'?
The series premiere of the reboot promised that Steven and Kurt would meet nearly two dozen women with the hope of falling in love for a reason other than money. Steven is the multimillionaire, while Kurt is not.
Though to be fair, both men run their own companies, and Kurt isn't exactly hurting for money. But an ongoing theme among the women is figuring out which "Joe" is the millionaire and which one isn't.
Our trusty host and house butler Martin Andrew doesn't tease a proposal for the end of the season, but since The Bachelor typically ends with one, we asked Kurt and Steven if they come close to considering proposing to any of the women themselves. There's plenty of emotional tug-of-war among the women with the guys.
"Yeah, you know, for both of us, we develop pretty deep feelings for these women," Steven told Distractify. "And I can tell you, going into it, there was absolutely zero chance of us ever thinking about a proposal, but you know, things change. So it'll be interesting to watch how it plays out."
Kurt added, "Tune in to find out."
Clearly, neither wanted to spoil what happens at the end of the season, but it doesn't seem like marriage is on either guy's mind for most of their journey on the show. Instead, it's about seeing whether they have a deep enough connection with the women to take things to the next level once the cameras stop rolling.
'Joe Millionaire' fans want to know if there has to be a marriage proposal.
Unlike The Bachelor, it doesn't look like it's expected of either "Joe" to propose to someone at the end of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer. Even if Steven or Kurt consider a proposal, it doesn't mean that either man actually has to get down on one knee and goes through with it on camera.
Let's hope they at least end the season in love and ready to see how their respective relationships work outside of reality TV.
Watch Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.