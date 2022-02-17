Kurt and Steven Open up About Falling for the Women on 'Joe Millionaire' (EXCLUSIVE)

By now, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer fans know it's nothing like The Bachelor, but that hasn't stopped viewers from comparing the two.

And to be fair, Joe Millionaire does feature eligible male leads and more than a dozen women vying for their love, much like The Bachelor, even if The Bachelor only has one gentleman. The few similarities between the two shows have people wondering if there is an engagement at the end of Joe Millionaire.