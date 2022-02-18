Amanda Pace's Grandfather Made Her a 'Joe Millionaire,' Too

Amanda Pace's Grandfather Made Her a 'Joe Millionaire,' TooBy Michelle Stein
Feb. 18 2022, Published 4:11 p.m. ET
Those who tune into Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer already know which leading man is rich and which one is not. What viewers don't learn right away, however, is that one of the female contestants is also a lot wealthier than she lets on. So, what is Amanda Pace's net worth?
'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' premiered in January 2022.
Following the success of the original Joe Millionaire run in 2003, a reboot of the series — with a twist — premiered in January 2022.
Steven McBee and Kurt Sowers, who are both successful businessmen, were introduced as the show's stars. While the two are financially stable and ready to settle down, Steven is actually a multi-millionaire and Kurt is a "poor" Joe. The show follows the men as they date 18 women (who have no idea which star is the wealthy one), with the goal of finding their perfect match.
What is Amanda Pace's net worth?
Amanda Pace, 29, from Newport, Calif., is a fashion designer and entrepreneur who has connected with Kurt. Her current net worth is approximately $200,000, according to TV Guide Time.
Except, that sum doesn't seem to take into account the money her grandfather left behind for her family in a trust fund.
Amanda Pace
Fashion designer, former co-founder of Almost Naked Swimwear
Net worth: $10 million
Amanda Pace is a contestant on Season 1 of 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.'
Birthday: Jan. 29, 1993
Hometown: Newport, Calif.
Mother: Debra Petry
Sister: Jenna Pace
Plot twist: Amanda Pace is a millionaire, thanks to her grandfather.
In Episode 7 of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, Amanda revealed to viewers, "In reality, I'm wealthy and Kurt has no idea."
The secret didn't last long, though. Amanda's mother was the one who informed both of the Joe Millionaire leads about her daughter's impressive net worth.
"So I don't know who has the $10 million here, but how would you feel about my daughter having more than $10 million?" she asked Kurt and Steven.
Kurt's reaction to the news that one of his top contenders is wealthy was thoughtful.
"Money is nothing," he told Amanda, her mother, and her sister. "It comes and goes. I've found that morals, spirituality — those are things that really matter in a relationship and in life in general."
To the cameras, he further explained: "I'm not a man who's ever put much emphasis on money. Amanda's mom and sister, it seems as they have a lot of money but they don't covet it either. They seem so much deeper than that. And it seems like they'd almost rather me be the one that's not wealthy, which is a relief."
Viewers went on to find out that Amanda Pace's maternal grandfather, the late former UPS manager William E. Petry, left behind a hefty trust fund when he died. However, instead of flaunting their wealth, Amanda's family opted to keep the money in savings and lead relatively average lives.
"We live very humbly; we don't live this lavish lifestyle because people judge badly when people have money, I think," Amanda told the cameras. "People are really quick to judge me, so I try to be as humble as possible. But my mom kind of, like, spilled the beans."
It'll be interesting to see how the rest of the season plays out — considering Amanda is essentially the only woman in the running for Kurt's affections, aside from front-runner Carolyn Moore. Will the fact that Amanda is a millionaire sway Kurt's decision?
Catch new episodes of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.