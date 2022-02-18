Amanda Pace's Grandfather Made Her a 'Joe Millionaire,' Too

Following the success of the original Joe Millionaire run in 2003, a reboot of the series — with a twist — premiered in January 2022.

Steven McBee and Kurt Sowers, who are both successful businessmen, were introduced as the show's stars. While the two are financially stable and ready to settle down, Steven is actually a multi-millionaire and Kurt is a "poor" Joe. The show follows the men as they date 18 women (who have no idea which star is the wealthy one), with the goal of finding their perfect match.