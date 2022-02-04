Will 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' Return for Season 2?By Shannon Raphael
Feb. 4 2022, Published 10:42 a.m. ET
The debut season of the Joe Millionaire reboot, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, is in full swing, and fans are loving the new and improved format.
Instead of vying for the heart of one presumed millionaire, who actually isn't wealthy, the ladies on the reboot date two leads — one has an eight-figure net worth (Steven McBee), while the other (Kurt Sowers) does not.
Since the Fox dating series kicked off, Kurt and Steven have been exploring different relationships with the contestants, and they've been eliminating the women they don't see futures with.
As the Season 1 finale approaches, viewers may be wondering if Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer will continue with a new set of leads.
Has 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' been renewed for Season 2?
The eligible leading men are narrowing down their group of contestants in every episode, and they'll soon have to commit to pursuing relationships with just one woman each. Once Steven and Kurt make their final selections, the ladies will finally get to learn who the real millionaire is.
Fox has yet to publicly announce a decision regarding the renewal status of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, so it is unclear at this time whether there will be a Season 2.
There are plenty of possibilities for the show to continue in the future, if it does ultimately get renewed. The format could remain the same, with two male who have disparate financial situations, or the series could be refreshed with two female leads in the same situation.
The twist could also change in a second season of the revival — both leads could be millionaires, or both could be "average Joes" (which would be similar to the original Fox series, which debuted in 2003).
While there are many different routes for Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer to go on for Season 2, fans can agree that one thing must remain the same: Martin Andrew needs to come back as the butler.
When is the 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' Season 1 finale?
The first season of the reboot consists of 10 episodes, and the fifth episode aired on Feb. 3, 2022. If the episodes continue to come out on Thursdays each week, then viewers can expect to see Kurt and Steven's time as the leads officially conclude on March 10, 2022.
Will the eligible bachelors find lasting love on the show, and how will the finalists react when they learn who the millionaire really is? You'll have to tune in to find out.
How can you stream 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer'
Those who are unable to catch the show when it airs on Fox on Thursday nights can log in with their TV provider to stream the series on Fox.com. Fans can also watch new episodes on Fridays on Hulu.
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.