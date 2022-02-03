What Happens if Kurt Sowers Throws in the Towel on 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer'?

Logo
Source: Fox

Having your pick of more than a dozen women to date is hard. At least, it seems that way with Kurt Sowers as one of the Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer leads. To be fair, he's in new territory as someone navigating multiple relationships on a reality dating show. But because things are so difficult for him, viewers wonder if Kurt will actually quit the show.

First of all, could Kurt technically quit the show? Male and female leads in the Bachelor franchise have certainly threatened it in the past. And even though Joe Millionaire is not under the Bachelor umbrella, it's a similar dating show. Technically, Kurt could probably quit if he wants to. But it's hard to imagine he'd leave his new bestie and co-lead Steven McBee in the lurch.

Does Kurt quit 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer'?

As of now, there aren't any confirmed spoilers that say Kurt quits Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer. But if it were between him and Steven, most viewers would assume Kurt is more likely to quit the show. He's having a much more difficult time juggling multiple women than Steven. And he does threaten to quit in the Jan. 27, 2022 episode.

Kurt has a lot going on with both Carolyn Moore and Amanda Pace. Both women have feelings for Kurt and he has strong feelings for them too. The only problem is, neither Kurt nor Carolyn seems to know what it means to be on a group dating show. Carolyn can't handle Kurt dating other women, even though that's literally his role. And Kurt is continuously frustrated with the difficulties of dating multiple women at once.

Even though Kurt probably doesn't quit Joe Millionaire, he has a lot to learn about the reality TV business. Before the season began, he and Steven spoke with Us Weekly. Kurt understood the general premise of the original series on which Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer is based, but neither he nor Steven knew what they were getting themselves into when they were cast.

Kurt is torn between two 'Joe Millionaire' contestants.

It's normal for the male or female leads in shows like Joe Millionaire to find themselves stuck in the middle of a love triangle. It often happens about halfway between a season and it's up to the lead to figure out what he or she wants. Kurt is torn between his easygoing relationship with Amanda and the passion between him and Carolyn.

As far as reality dating shows go, it's a tale as old as time. It doesn't make Kurt's decision any easier for him just because it's a common occurrence, though. And as the season progresses, fans are likely going to see just how much of a toll being on the show takes on all three of them. Let's hope that, in the end, finding everlasting love is worth it for Kurt and his woman of choice.

Watch Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

