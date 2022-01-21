Crew Member Winston Churchill Caused Quite the Stir on 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer'

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the third episode of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.

While it initially seemed like the main drama on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer would be about whether the women were there to find love or if they really just wanted to be with a wealthy man, that all changed during the third episode ("Movie Night Meltdown") of the reboot.

As the contestants have gotten to know leads Kurt Sowers and Steven McBee (who is the millionaire), they've slowly but surely figured out which man they connect with more on a romantic level.