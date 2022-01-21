Former Olympian Monica Aksamit Did Not Get the Gold on 'Joe Millionaire'

Unfortunately, Monica said she wasn't portrayed very accurately on the show. In an interview with the Asbury Press, she said competing for men simply isn't her thing, but the show made her look far more aggressive than she actually is. Everyone was vying for personal time with the guys, but for some reason Monica's request seemed annoyed. "People who know me are laughing, saying, ‘That didn’t really seem like you,'" she explained.

Nah, we disagree. That's what a winner would do.

