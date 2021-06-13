Logo
Home > Entertainment > The British Royal Family
Queen Elizabeth II
Source: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth's Sword Skills Have Gone Viral After She Cut a Cake With One

By

Jun. 13 2021, Published 5:25 p.m. ET

When people think of The British Royal Family, they don't often think of viral memes — but that might be about to change. While attending a luncheon organized by volunteers of the Eden Project, Queen Elizabeth II swapped a knife for a longer blade to cut the large cake. This unusual moment was captured on camera, and now the world is wondering: Where did she get the sword from? And why a sword? Here's everything we know about the viral moment.

Article continues below advertisement

Traditionally, Queen Elizabeth uses swords to knight citizens.

Traditionally, Queen Elizabeth bestows knighthood upon deserving citizens by tapping them once on each shoulder with a ceremonial sword. On the day of the cake-cutting video, it's not known if she had previous responsibilities knighting people or if she carries around the sword in case of emergencies, but for whatever the reason, it's lucky she had a sword on hand!

Queen Elizabeth II delivers the Queen's Speech in the House of Lord's Chamber during the State Opening of Parliament.
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

On the day of the luncheon, the queen, Katherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were meeting with planners of the Platinum Jubilee, the Eden Project. The Eden Project is a garden and educational center in addition to being a collection of biomes that contains the largest indoor rainforest on Earth. The Jubilee will be a celebration of nearly seven decades of the queen's reign and will take place in Summer 2022.

Source: NBC News
Article continues below advertisement

During the festivities, Elizabeth was called to cut the cake. The queen then brought out the ceremonial sword from the video, and at Camilla's suggestion, attempted to cut the cake with two hands. When someone suggested a knife, she playfully waved off their suggestion. "I know there is [a different way to cut the cake]," She quipped and added, "This is something that is more unusual." Camilla aided in the finishing slice, and the queen remarked the cake looked "very good."

Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

The Queen is celebrating her birthday later than usual this year.

Following the excitement of the Big Lunch, Elizabeth was expected to celebrate her 95th birthday on Saturday, June 12, despite the fact she turned 95 on April 21. Her birthday celebrations are designed to coincide with the second Saturday in June, marked by a parade known as Trooping the Colours at Buckingham Palace.

Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

According to Today, Queen Elizabeth celebrated with all the proper coronavirus pandemic protocols in place. "The queen was able to view a military parade on Saturday in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, according to a press release from Buckingham Palace. The parade was led by the Foot Guards who were joined by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment."

Source: Instagram

It sounds like the queen is very much enjoying her birthday celebrations in addition to the reunion of world leaders at the G7 Summit. President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden attended G7, with Dr. Biden attending an elementary school visit with Kate. Hopefully, the worst of the coronavirus pandemic will have subsided in time for the Platinum Jubilee in summer 2022.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Baby's Name Is a Sweet Tribute to Two Royals

Despite Losing Her Husband, There's No Sign That Queen Elizabeth II Will Abdicate

How Is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship With Queen Elizabeth Today?

More From Distractify

  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.