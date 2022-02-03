Steven and Kurt Are Interested in Some of the Same Contestants on ‘Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer’ (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)By Chrissy Bobic
Feb. 3 2022, Published 3:46 p.m. ET
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for the Feb. 3, 2022 episode of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.
Although Steven McBee and Kurt Sowers are basically besties on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, it finally happened — they've showed a genuine interest in some of the same women. And while it's unclear how they settle such a dispute on the show, they try and figure out their feelings in an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the Feb. 3, 2022 episode.
In the clip, Kurt and Steven admit they both share romantic feelings for three of the same women. While one of Kurt's frontrunners, Carolyn Moore, isn't among the women, the guys's similar tastes could mean trouble for them moving forward. Is it possible for Kurt and Steven to pick the same woman on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer? It would certainly put a damper on things for the other ladies.
Do Kurt and Steven pick the same woman on 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer'?
In the clip, Kurt and Steven explain that they both like Calah Jackson, Whitney Young, and Amanda Pace. The latter is a surprise for Kurt who has so far gotten to know her a little better than Steven. But they both like all three women, and now they need to figure out what to do about that.
Kurt says he has the "upper hand on Amanda" as far as their relationship goes. And Steven reveals he and Whitney are closer. But the jury is still out on how Calah feels about both of them. As Steven jokes in the clip, they "haven't cracked the Calah code" just yet.
Butler Martin Andrew arranges for the men and all of the women to visit a vineyard to figure things out with the three ladies in question and the other contestants.
It seems like Steven and Kurt probably don't pick the same woman, but instead get the chance to work out their feelings for each woman together. That is, if they can come to an agreement that works for everyone.
There's still a chance that Kurt ends up with Carolyn.
Although things are often up and down with Carolyn, she and Kurt still have a legitimate connection. Every time they have an argument, they work things out and it ends in a makeout session. That has to count for something, right?
Right now, it's possible that Kurt picks Carolyn in the end, which would make things easier for Steven and his own frontrunner — of which there are a handful at the moment.
Kurt and Steven's friendship is also important as the guys figure out which ladies they each really belong with out of the remaining contestants. Hopefully they can work through their feelings for Amanda, Calah, and Whitney before those feelings get in the middle of their bromance.
Watch Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.